Kangana Ranaut received unexpected praise from an Opposition MP for her performance in Emergency, which was released on an OTT platform on March 17, two months after it was released in theatres.

Though the film did not fare well at the box office, the movie is getting praise on social media after its release on Netflix.

Kangana Ranaut, who is also a BJP MP from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, shared a heartfelt, handwritten note she received “quietly” from “the other side”.

The note, posted by Kangana on Instagram, read: "Hey, saw Emergency yesterday you are tooooo good! Love [sic]."

Without revealing who the politician is, the actor-politician expressed her gratitude for the appreciation, posting: "A little note of appreciation from the other side quietly came to me…. and made me smile warmly #emergency #parliamentday [sic]."

However, even though the note is signed, it isn't easy to guess who the Parliamentarian is.

Photo: Instagram

About ‘Emergency’ Kangana Ranaut directed and co-produced the Emergency film. It stars her as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi alongside Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, and Vishak Nair.

The movie was produced by Zee Studios and Manikarnika Films.

Earlier, the film had courted controversy over its censor certificate and allegations that it misrepresents the Sikh community.

It was released in theatres on January 17 after several delays.

The film portrays the 21 months of Emergency imposed in 1975 by the then-prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Following its release, Emergency was not screened at cinemas in Punjab after protests by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and other Sikh organisations.

Many politicians had called for a ban on the movie, which Kangana Ranaut had labelled as a "complete harassment of art and the artist".

Kangana wraps shooting of thriller movie Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut has finished shooting for an upcoming thriller film featuring her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan.

The currently untitled movie is being directed by Vijay and is produced by R Ravindran of Trident Arts. The plot details are being kept under wraps.