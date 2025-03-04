Kangana Ranaut explores Karnataka, meditates inside Kateel Temple, seeks blessing at Kapu temple

Bollywood actor, politician Kangana Ranaut is making the most of her time in Karnataka. She is visiting several spiritual sites and temples during her trip. On Tuesday, she took to her Instagram account and shared glimpses from her spiritual trip.

Kangana in Karnataka Kangana Ranaut visited Shri Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel and Shri Hale Mariamma Temple in Kapu.

Sharing her experience through pictures, she wrote, "Aaj Kateel mein Devi Durga Parmeshwari ji ki darshan kiye aur pichle kal Kapu mein Maa Mariyamma ke pawan darshan hue (today I have visited Kateel's Devi Durga Parmeshwari temple and yesterday I was at Kapu's Maa Mariyamma temple)."

In pictures, Kangana was seen in her traditional saree looks. From meditating on the temple premises to performing pooja, the actor-politician explored the temples amid tight security. She was also seen engaging in rituals and interacting with priests at the temple.

Kangana also visited the Kapu Shri Hosa Marigudi Temple.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Brijesh Chowta posted pictures of Kangana from Kapu Shri Hosa Marigudi Temple Brahmakalashotsava festival. Kangana joined the National General Secretary (Organization) of BJP, BL Santhosh at the event.

Kangana Ranaut at an event in Karnataka.

Kangana shared pictures from the event and wrote, "Honoured to be at the opening ceremony of Kapu Mariyamma temple with National General Secretary BJP BL Santosh ji."

Later, a video of Kangana from her visit to Kateel Temple was also shared by Brijesh Chowta. It read, “Sought the divine blessings of Goddess Durga Parameshwari at Kateel Temple, joined by my Parliamentary colleague, MP from Mandi @kanganaranaut.”

In the video, Kangana is seen walking into the temple, bare feet with others. She waited in line to seek blessings and even enjoyed a meal post worship.