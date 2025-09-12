Kangana Ranaut lashes out at Congress over ‘insensitive’ AI-video of PM Modi's mother: ‘Most horrible’

MP, Actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Story and slammed the Congress party over an AI-generated video, featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. The AI video, shared by the Bihar Congress, has Modi dreaming about his late mother, Heeraben Modi, who is lambasting him over his politics in Bihar ahead of polls.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Congress over AI-generated video of Modi Reacting to it, Kangana Ranaut called it ‘insensitive’ in a rather long post.

Slamming the opposition party, she wrote, “Most horrible and insensitive thing anyone can do is to distort and exploit their opponent's deceased parent's perception via Al films.”

“Congress has yet again humiliated @narendramodi ji's mother Heera Modi ji by stealing her personality in a violating Al video where they made her endorse congress party for upcoming Bihar elections.”

Talking about personality rights, she added, “No one should be allowed to steal anybody's identity or personality rights, especially of those who are not in this world. Their image and over all perception and reputation is most vulnerable, they must be protected.”

“It's wrong on every level and judiciary must take action,” she urged strict action.

See post:

Kangana Ranaut on Instagram.

BJP reacts to AI-generated video of Modi and his mother Earlier in the day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) called it a “disgusting" attempt to target someone who is no more.

“Far from having remorse For abusing PM’s Mother Congress not only justified Defended the accused with lies Tariq Anwar too defended And now Bihar Congress crossed all limits with a disgusting video This party has become GAALIWADI instead of Gandhiwadi Mahila aur Maatru shakti ka apman (insult to women) is Congress ki pehchaan Shameful Abuse Bihar as Bidi and abuse a person no long with us," posted BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on X, formerly Twitter.

Last month, the Congress faced criticism, even as the controversy over alleged abuses directed at PM Modi and his mother during the 'Voter Adhikaar Rally' in Bihar’s Darbhanga was yet to die down.

PM Modi on alleged remarks against his mother Even Modi slammed the RJD and Congress over the alleged remarks against her mother.

