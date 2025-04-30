Kangana Ranaut moves to New Delhi, shares a glimpse of her ‘century-old’ MP bungalow

BJP MP and actor, Kangana Ranaut has a new address. On Wednesday, she updated everyone on social media that she had moved to her MP bungalow in New Delhi.

Step inside Kangana Ranaut's New Delhi house The actor held a puja at her new house with her family members.

She opted for a red and white Kanjivaram saree for the day. In a video, she was seen performing rituals while her century-old house was adorned with white flowers.

She wrote in the caption, “Finally got some time to Shift to Delhi MP house.”

She also dropped a glimpse of her in-house temple. Thanking a designer for revamping the house, she added, “It was not easy to restore a century old MP house. Thanks dear design_by_darshini for doing this.”

Her house features elegant wooden chairs, large wooden-framed windows adorned with gigantic white curtains, and antique chandeliers that add a touch of old-world charm. The house is also adorned with pristine white marble flooring. Indian-inspired portraits were also seen adorning the walls of the house.

With more visuals from her vintage-themed bungalow, Kangana also enjoyed Delhi food as she reached the National Capital.

Kangana's Manali house Kangana was previously in Manali. She had recently claimed that Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd sent her a monthly bill of ₹one lakh for her Manali house.

She also said that the Himachal electricity board should scrutinise the bills of the past one year and if the dues are still near ₹1 lakh, she will take back her words.

The electricity board maintained that her claim was not wrong and she was a defaulter in clearing dues. They said the bill was for two months and the amount was ₹90,384.

The board also claimed that Kangana did not pay her bills regularly, and the connected load at her residence is 94.82 kW, which is 1,500 per cent more than the normal household.

On the film front, Kangana was last seen in Emergency. The film is currently streaming online on Netflix.

She has the much-awaited sequel to her 2019 film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. The sequel is titled, The Legend of Didda.