Kangana Ranaut Net Worth: Check Bollywood actress’ gold-diamond collection, property, luxury cars and more

Kangana Ranaut turns 40 today, 23 March 2026. On her birthday, let’s check the Bollywood actress’ net worth.
Kangana Ranaut won the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh on a BJP ticket. According to her self-declared affidavit filed with the Election Commission of India, here is a detailed look at her background, wealth, criminal cases and finances.
Kangana, who was 37 at the time of the election, is a Class 12 pass. She completed her Senior School Certificate Examination from DAV Model School, Sector 15A, Chandigarh in 2003. She lists her profession as actor, producer and director.
Kangana declared total assets worth over ₹91 crore and liabilities of over ₹17 crore. That makes her net worth approximately ₹74 crore.
Her movable assets stand at around ₹28.73 crore. This includes over ₹1.33 crore in bank deposits across multiple accounts in IDBI, Bank of Baroda, HSBC, Standard Chartered and ICICI Bank.
The Emergency actress holds shares and capital in Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd and Manikarnika Space LLP, valued at over ₹1.21 crore. She owns three luxury cars: a BMW 730Ld, a Mercedes-Benz GLE, a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600, and a Vespa scooter. Collectively, it is valued at over ₹5.48 crore.
Her jewellery holdings are substantial: 6.7 kg of gold worth ₹5 crore, 60 kg of silver worth ₹50 lakh and diamonds worth ₹3 crore. The total value is ₹8.5 crore in jewellery alone.
Kangana Ranaut also holds 51 LIC insurance policies with a combined surrender value of over ₹3.58 crore. She has given personal loans worth over ₹8.59 crore to various individuals and entities, including ₹5.10 crore to Rangoli Ranaut.
Her immovable assets total over ₹62.92 crore. These include a row house in Bandra West, Mumbai, valued at over ₹23 crore; a residential property in Manali, valued at over ₹15 crore; and four commercial units in Zirakpur, Chandigarh.
Her liabilities of ₹17.38 crore consist of a business loan and a housing loan, both from ICICI Bank. It also includes a rent deposit received from Manikarnika Films Pvt Ltd.
Kangana's declared income has ranged between ₹4 crore and ₹12 crore annually over the past five financial years at that time.
The affidavit declares eight pending criminal cases. These include charges related to promoting enmity between religious groups (IPC Section 153A), deliberate acts intended to outrage religious feelings (IPC Section 295A), sedition (IPC Section 124A) and defamation (IPC Sections 499 and 500).
She also faces criminal breach of trust (IPC Section 406) and cheating (IPC Sections 420 and 415). No convictions have been recorded against her. Appeals have been filed in all cases.