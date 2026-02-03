Kangana Ranaut on India-US trade deal: Country is very excited, PM Modi did not put anyone down

India and the US have agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down the reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from a total of 50 per cent. Welcoming the deal, Kangana Ranaut heaped praises on PM Narendra Modi.

Kangana Ranaut reacts to India-US trade deal On the India-US Trade Agreement, the BJP MP told news agency ANI, “The entire country is very excited about the India-US Deal. The more the conduct of PM is praised, the less it is. He did not put anyone down or turn anyone down. But he has cracked such a major deal for India.”

The deal arrives within a week of India signing a trade deal with the European Union.

“Despite such pressure from the entire world, a historic deal was signed with EU. Besides this, US also came onboard,” added Kangana Ranaut.

While NDA MPs congratulated Modi, opposition members criticised the deal.

What did Rahul Gandhi say Among them, Rahul Gandhi accused PM Modi of "being compromised" and "selling the country" through the India-US trade deal.

Rahul Gandhi told the media, as per ANI, "Modi ji is rattled. The (US-India) trade deal, which was stalled for the past few months, was signed by Narendra Modi last night. There is extreme pressure on him. Narendra Modi ji's image can get damaged. The main thing is that our PM is compromised. The public needs to think about this. For the first time, the LoP was not allowed to speak on the President's speech."

"Narendra Modi ji has sold your hard work in this trade deal because he is compromised. He has sold the country. Narendra Modi ji is scared because those who shaped his image are now breaking this image," he added.

When asked why he believes PM Modi is "compromised," Gandhi mentioned the alleged case against the Chairman of the Adani Group, Gautam Adani, in the US and the Epstein files as the reason.

"There is a case on Adani ji in the US, it is actually a case on Modi ji. The Epstein Files contain even more that the US has not yet released. There is pressure due to that as well. These are the two pressure points. The country should understand this," he said.

What did Congress demand ANI reported, Congress sought a complete detail of the India-US trade deal, raising questions over several key aspects, including claims of the agriculture sector being opened up, calling for the reduction of tariffs to "zero", and a pause on the purchase of Russian oil, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.