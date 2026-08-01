Kangana Ranaut reacts to Noida woman's apology after remarks on PM Modi: ‘Bachchon ko evil feminazi se bachao’

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has become the latest personality to comment on the ongoing controversy involving a teen girl's apology after allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A video of the minor from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has gone viral.

Kangana Ranaut comments on Ruchika Singh controversy Reacting to the incident, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and urged parents to protect their kids from "leftist" and "feminist" influences.

Resharing a screenshot of the minor girl's image, Ranaut wrote, “She is hardly 15, yeh khud bol rahi hai she never posted anything against Modi ji in her whole life but that day her friends took her there and people instigated her to abuse, aap apne bachchon ko evil feminazi and demonic leftists se bachao, we need to protect our children from them. Khud notice karo ek bhi scarf/burkha wali beti ne bhonda pardarshan nahi kiya but our daughters are easily manipulated, aisa kyu? we as a community are failing somewhere, We must introspect, we must protect our daughters.”

View full Image View full Image Kangana Ranaut on Instagram.

Who is Ruchika Singh As per PTI, a Zero FIR was registered at the Expressway police station in Noida against a woman, identified as Ruchika Singh, for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest on 23 July which erupted over the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the education system.

The FIR was lodged by a Ghaziabad resident, Smriti Singh, under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Friday, the officer said Delhi Police will first examine the contents of the Zero FIR registered in Noida on July 29 before taking further action in the matter. The FIR was transferred to Delhi on Friday

The girl, who said she is 15, issued an apology video on social media on Saturday and said she was "extremely embarrassed and ashamed."

The girl said, "I went to Connaught Place with my friends in July. We came across a group of people who were using abusive and objectionable language against the Prime Minister. They influenced me and encouraged me to repeat those words, and I did."

She added, "I am not able to look anyone in the eye. I appeal to the entire country and everyone to please forgive me. I am only 15 years old. This is my first and last mistake, and I will never repeat such an act again."

The apology video surfaced after the police complaint.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts to FIR on woman for remark on PM Modi

Modi reacts On the other hand, Modi, in a late-night video message, said it pained him that not only he but also his late mother was subjected to "filthy abuses" at the protest.

The "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided on the right path, he said in his latest video.