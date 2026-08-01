Kangana Ranaut reacts to Noida woman's apology after remarks on PM Modi: ‘Bachchon ko evil feminazi se bachao’

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has become the latest personality to comment on the ongoing controversy involving a teen girl's apology after allegedly using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A video of the minor from the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar has gone viral.

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Kangana Ranaut comments on Ruchika Singh controversy Reacting to the incident, Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram story and urged parents to protect their kids from "leftist" and "feminist" influences.

Resharing a screenshot of the minor girl's image, Ranaut wrote, “She is hardly 15, yeh khud bol rahi hai she never posted anything against Modi ji in her whole life but that day her friends took her there and people instigated her to abuse, aap apne bachchon ko evil feminazi and demonic leftists se bachao, we need to protect our children from them. Khud notice karo ek bhi scarf/burkha wali beti ne bhonda pardarshan nahi kiya but our daughters are easily manipulated, aisa kyu? we as a community are failing somewhere, We must introspect, we must protect our daughters.”

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Kangana Ranaut on Instagram.

Who is Ruchika Singh As per PTI, a Zero FIR was registered at the Expressway police station in Noida against a woman, identified as Ruchika Singh, for allegedly using abusive and objectionable language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the protest on 23 July which erupted over the NEET paper leak and alleged irregularities in the education system.

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The FIR was lodged by a Ghaziabad resident, Smriti Singh, under Sections 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 353(1) (statements conducing to public mischief) and 356(1) (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

On Friday, the officer said Delhi Police will first examine the contents of the Zero FIR registered in Noida on July 29 before taking further action in the matter. The FIR was transferred to Delhi on Friday

The girl, who said she is 15, issued an apology video on social media on Saturday and said she was "extremely embarrassed and ashamed."

The girl said, "I went to Connaught Place with my friends in July. We came across a group of people who were using abusive and objectionable language against the Prime Minister. They influenced me and encouraged me to repeat those words, and I did."

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She added, "I am not able to look anyone in the eye. I appeal to the entire country and everyone to please forgive me. I am only 15 years old. This is my first and last mistake, and I will never repeat such an act again."

The apology video surfaced after the police complaint.

Also Read | CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke reacts to FIR on woman for remark on PM Modi

Modi reacts On the other hand, Modi, in a late-night video message, said it pained him that not only he but also his late mother was subjected to "filthy abuses" at the protest.

The "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided on the right path, he said in his latest video.

However, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke strongly criticised the case against Singh. He said, “If you are registering cases for abusing, when will cases be registered against those BJP IT cell people who have been using abusive language for women online for years?”

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.