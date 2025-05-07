Kangana Ranaut says ‘desh yudh me hai’ after Operation Sindoor: ‘Pahalgam deaths are being avenged’

Actor, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut reacted to Operation Sindoor executed by the Indian Armed Forces, eliminating nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). Claiming that India is at a ‘war’, she asserted her faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kangana Ranaut on Operation Sindoor Kangana told news agency ANI, "Country is in a war and we are all nervous. Our security forces protect us, may God protect them...PM Modi named this operation as Operation Sindoor. At the sight of our mothers and daughters, their husbands were gunned down...those deaths are being avenged."

Earlier in the day, Kangana had tweeted: “OPERATION SINDOOR: ZERO TOLERANCE TO TERROR”

“The Indian Armed Forces launched a precision mission, Operation Sindoor; 9 terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir neutralized. #OperationSindoor #NewIndia,” it read further.

Kangana Ranaut tweets about Operation Sindoor.

In Instagram Stories, Kangana had praised PM Modi and the Indian Armed Forces as well.

She wrote, "Unhone kaha that Modi ko bata dena. Aur Modi ne inko bata diya (He had said, ‘Let Modi know.’ And Modi gave him the message loud and clear.)#OperationSindoor.

“Jo humari Raksha kare hain, Ishwar unki raksha kare (May God protect those who protect us). Wishing our forces safety and success. #OperationSindoor."

Operation Sindoor explained In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Armed Forces successfully struck nine terror targets using special precision munitions in a coordinated operation called Operation Sindoor.

They destroyed four targets in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur, Muridke, Sarjal, and Mehmoona Joya, and five targets in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, with the mobilisation of assets and troops, as per ANI.

As per reports, the Indian forces selected the locations to target top Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders involved in sponsoring terrorist activities in India.

This is India's deepest strike inside Pakistan's undisputed territory since 1971.

PM Modi monitored the operation throughout the night, ensuring that all targets were successfully hit.

The Ministry of Defence on Operation Sindoor The Ministry of Defence also issued an official statement confirming Operation Sindoor and its details.

The statement mentioned, "In the early hours of Wednesday, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

Bollywood reacts to Operation Sindoor Several celebrities, including Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Akshay Kumar, Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Taapsee Pannu and more reacted to India's strike with their individual posts on social media.

