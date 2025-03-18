Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recently opened up about her views on the changing power of the Congress party in India. Kangana said while she has researched a lot on the subject, she believes certain mistakes were made by people after independence by electing Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as the PM.

Notably, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was the first prime minister of India.

Kangana Ranaut on Jawaharlal Nehru Kangana appeared on India TV She Conclave and said, “Jawaharlal Nehru ka jo mistake hua…Pura bloodline mistake hai woh (electing Jawarharlal was a mistake. Electing his bloodline was a mistake).”

When the interviewer further clarified, “Unka pradhan mantri banna? (Electing them as PM),” the actor replied with a firm yes.

Kangana compares Indira Gandhi to Narendra Modi Kangana explained herself in Hindi, “These people have no experience. They got it served on a platter." Kangana further said that Indira Gandhi could never justify the role of a leader the way PM Narendra Modi does today or the way Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel or Lal Bahadur Shastri ji could have.

When further asked why she thinks the same about Nehru, Kangana who essayed the role of Nehru's daughter, former PM Indira Gandhi in her recent film, said, "Yes, because the mistake started from him (Nehru). We have clearly shown this in the film.

“Nehru was a big failure” “If you go back in history, by the time Nehru Ji was completing this term he was a very big failure… so much as that his daughter washed her hands off his legacy which is very evident in her memoir. Everybody knows about it. Let's not act surprised.”

“My great-grandfather had 4-5 letters from Mahatma Gandhi. Everyone used to be a freedom fighter at that time. I am not undermining anyone. But if you ask me were there people better than him (Nehru) who could run the country? Then, yes.”