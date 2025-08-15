Kangana Ranaut slams dating apps and live-in relationships, calls them ‘crude’ and ‘unwomanly’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has ignited fresh debate with her scathing remarks on dating apps, live-in relationships, and the changing dynamics of love and companionship.

In a recent interview with Hauterrfly, the outspoken 39-year-old politician rejected modern dating culture entirely, calling it degrading and unfit for “regular” people.

“I have never wanted to be on dating apps. That is the true ‘gutter’ of our society,” Ranaut stated.

“Everybody has a need, be it financial, physical, or anything else... Every woman and man have needs, but how do we address them? That is the question. Do we do it elegantly, or do we do it more crudely, like har raat nikal jaana (leaving home every night) in search of someone? That is what dating is now, and it’s a horrible situation,” she added.

Continuing her criticism, she added, “I don’t think any regular person would like to go on a dating app. People who desire validation and lack confidence go to such places.” The actor also noted that she couldn’t imagine interacting with people who use such apps.

Advocating for traditional methods of forming relationships, Ranaut explained, “You find good people in the offices you work with, or the colleges you study at, or in the partners that your parents find for you for an arranged marriage.”

“You won’t find people like me on dating apps. You’ll only find losers there, the people who haven’t achieved anything in their lives. If you haven’t been able to meet anyone in the office, through your parents and relatives, and you’ve ended up on a dating app, imagine what sort of character you are,” she asserted.

Kangana Ranaut's stance on live-in relationships Turning her attention to live-in relationships, Ranaut expressed serious concerns. “Marriages are very important in our society, and it is the promise that a man makes to stay loyal to his wife. These days, you hear about new ideas such as live-in relationships. Throughout my life, I have been in relationships, and I have seen other people who indulge in such things, but I can assure you that these are not women-friendly things.”

She added, “Who’s going to help you get an abortion? If you get pregnant tomorrow during a live-in relationship, who is going to take care of you? Men are hunters who can impregnate any woman and run away.”

Concluding her remarks with a stark generalisation about gender dynamics, Ranaut said, “No matter how much we empower ourselves or educate ourselves with books and surveys, scientifically speaking, men can compartmentalise and women can’t.”