Kangana Ranaut takes potshots at Masaba over refusal of her brand’s saree for Ram Janmabhoomi event: ‘How ugly’

Bollywood actor, MP Kangana Ranaut, recalled being told not to wear fashion designer Masaba Gupta's saree for a particular event. It happened so before the release of her film, Tejas, when the actor went to visit Ram Janmabhoomi. Talking about the incident, Ranaut shared on social media that it was “too much” for her process when it had happened.

Kangana Ranaut on Masaba refusing her saree Kangana Ranaut said that the incident still makes her feel sick. She shared how her stylist came to the rescue.

Responding to a post about herself, Ranaut added, “Designers get very excited whenever their brands get seen on celebrities, have you seen Masaba or her brand handles use these images ? These images were all over the Internet. Can you explain why won’t she use these images or why won’t the stylist tag her? Those days Tejas was about to release so I wanted to go for Ramjanm Bhumi darshan, I requested the same stylist who was styling me for Tejas events (they are hired by the production houses ) to help me with the darshan trip as well (sic).”

Did Masaba refuse to lend a saree? She claimed that Masaba, who sent her clothes to her stylist, later refused her brand's saree after knowing about the event Ranaut was set to attend.

The Queen actor added, “I don’t care many stylists and designers have banned me from their handles as well but this particular incidence hurt me the most, because Masaba sent the clothes to the stylist for my promotions but when she was told it’s for Ram Janmbhoomi she told the stylist not to use her clothes, stylist is a very kind and genuine woman she was so embarrassed that she discreetly told me not to tag Masaba or her brand and mentioned that she has already paid for the sari from her own pocket so not to feel bad about it but by the time I got to know about all this it was too late, I was ready and was on my way to Ram Janmbhoomi but it was too much to process. The hate the bitterness the prejudice, ewwww how ugly!! Still makes me sick to my stomach!! (sic)”

Kangana Ranaut: I felt so humiliated Her detailed side of the story arrived after Ranaut's Instagram Stories. She had previously claimed to cry after Masaba's refusal.

Kangana Ranaut had shared, “One instance I will never forget is when I was wearing Masaba Gupta saree for Ram Janmbhoomi, and she told the stylist that I can't go to Ram Janmbhoomi in her saree. I had already left from Lucknow for Ayodhya and it was not possible to change. I felt so humiliated and degraded that I quietly cried in my car. Later like other designers she told the stylist not to mention her or her brand's name. Today AR Rahman ji shedding crocodile tears what about their own hate and prejudices? (sic)”