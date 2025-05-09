Kangana Ranaut takes U-turn, to make Hollywood debut after Emergency debacle

Bollywood actor, MP Kangana Ranaut is all set to make her way to Hollywood. Opposite to what she previously shared about working in Hollywood, the actor will soon be making her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil, as per Variety.

Advertisement

Kangana Ranaut's Hollywood debut According to Variety, Kangana will be making her Hollywood debut with the horror drama Blessed Be the Evil. The project, from Lions Movies, will feature Kangana alongside Teen Wolf fame Tyler Posey and Scarlet Rose Stallone, daughter of action superstar Sylvester Stallone.

The film will be directed by Anurag Rudra from a screenplay co-written by Gatha Tiwary. Both will also produce the upcoming project.

The production will begin later this year in New York.

The report by Variety stated that the producers picked US locations to “avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs”.

Kangana Ranaut's Hollywood film According to the synopsis of the film, the story “follows a Christian couple who, after experiencing a devastating miscarriage, purchase an abandoned farm with a dark past. Their love and faith are soon tested by a malevolent presence.”

Advertisement

Talking about the film, the director told the portal, "Being born and spending my childhood in rural India, I was told stories that got embedded in my mind and heart.” “This folklore was so special that I truly believed in all the stories, and wanted to showcase them internationally through the art of cinema – the strongest and most beautiful way to connect to dreams and reality.”

Tiwary added, “A story like ‘Blessed Be The Evil’ is very rare. Lions Movies has developed a spine-chilling narrative with unprecedented suspense and drama. It also has great potential for international markets, both in streaming and selling.”

Times when Kangana talked about not joining Hollywood The news of Kangana’s Hollywood debut comes despite her previously critical stance on Hollywood.

Advertisement

In 2017, Kangana shared her views on the idea of pursuing a career in the West. She told Mid-Day, "It would be stupid for anyone to make the move to the West now. Their theatre business is crashing because of the influx of digital media. Asia, on the other hand, is where Hollywood was 15 years ago. It is a lucrative time for entertainment here. These are baits that I won’t fall prey to.”

In 2021, the Manikarnika actress had also highlighted at a media conference, "We need to discourage American and English movies as they are taking over our screens. We need to behave like one nation. We need to stop dividing ourselves like North India or South India. We need to enjoy our own films first, be it Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu or Punjabi.”

Advertisement

In 2022, Kangana was once again asked about her plans on joining Hollywood on The Kapil Sharma Show. She told Kapil Sharma, "Humare yaha pe itne talented log hai na, to humme kahin aane jaane ki zarurat nahi hai. Ab jaise ki, world has become one place na, to sab log yaha kaam kare, waha ke log yaha pe kaam kar rahe hai. (We have a lot of talent here and don’t need to go anywhere. The world has now become one place now and a lot of people are coming from other places to India and working here)."