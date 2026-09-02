Kangana Ranaut urges fans to watch Hanuman Ansh: ‘Not a movie, it’s a satsang’ on Neem Karoli Baba

Small budget film, Hanuman Ansh turned out to be a total surprise at the box office. Just a few weeks ago, not many were aware of the devotional film, which was released on August 7 with an opening collection of just ₹10 lakh. Weeks later, everyone seems to be talking about it, including actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram recently and praised Hanuman Ansh, which is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. Ranaut urged people to watch the film and wrote, "Hanuman Ansh is not a movie, it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first~CHECK~hand experience of Neem Karoli Baba. Skip your therapy and go watch it."
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Hanuman Ansh is directed, written and co-produced by Vishal Chaturvedi.
Reportedly, the film is made on a humble budget of less than ₹2 crore. The film saw a sudden rise in footfall after a lukewarm response in theatres in the first two weeks. The film's collections saw a maximum surge in earnings in its third and fourth weeks. The film recorded some of the highest single-day earnings with ₹6.25 crore on Friday, ₹9.25 crore on Saturday and ₹12.75 crore on Sunday.
As per Sacnilk, the film recently surpassed the ₹60 crore mark at the box office. The film is currently being screened across 5,248 shows. Its India gross collection is at ₹67.03 crore, with ₹56.85 crore as its total net collection.
The film entered its 27th day at the box office on Wednesday, September 2 with 21% occupancy across theatres.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles. It is written by director Vishal Chaturvedi. The cinematography is helmed by Vishal Bawa. Editing is done by Shankh Rajyadhyaksha.
The official synopsis of the film reads, “Before the blanket, the ashram and the global fame, a grieving boy in search of his late mother ends up finding Bhagwaan Ram. Some stories don’t just inspire; they become a guiding light for generations. Rooted in Bharat’s Sant parampara, the film brings alive a journey of faith, humility, seva and boundless love.”
Hanuman Ansh is backed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya Nagar, and Ragini Sona.
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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