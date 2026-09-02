Kangana Ranaut urges fans to watch Hanuman Ansh: ‘Not a movie, it’s a satsang’ on Neem Karoli Baba

FAQs

Whose ansh is Hanuman?

Lord Hanuman is considered an ansh (partial incarnation or manifestation) of Lord Shiva, as per Hindu mythology.

Is Hanuman Ansh movie based on Neem Karoli Baba?

Yes. The film Hanuman Ansh is inspired by and based on the life, journey, and spiritual teachings of saint Neem Karoli Baba.

What is the Hanuman Ansh movie about?

Hanuman Ansh focuses on the early life and spiritual journey of the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.

Who is the director of the film Hanuman Ansh?

Hanuman Ansh is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.

Who is the actor playing Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh?

Lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the role of Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh.