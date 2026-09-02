Kangana Ranaut urges fans to watch Hanuman Ansh: ‘Not a movie, it’s a satsang’ on Neem Karoli Baba

Small budget film, Hanuman Ansh turned out to be a total surprise at the box office. Just a few weeks ago, not many were aware of the devotional film, which was released on August 7 with an opening collection of just ₹10 lakh. Weeks later, everyone seems to be talking about it, including actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.
Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram recently and praised Hanuman Ansh, which is based on the life of Neem Karoli Baba. Ranaut urged people to watch the film and wrote, "Hanuman Ansh is not a movie, it's a satsang, beautifully woven short stories of people who had first~CHECK~hand experience of Neem Karoli Baba. Skip your therapy and go watch it."
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Hanuman Ansh is directed, written and co-produced by Vishal Chaturvedi.
Reportedly, the film is made on a humble budget of less than ₹2 crore. The film saw a sudden rise in footfall after a lukewarm response in theatres in the first two weeks. The film's collections saw a maximum surge in earnings in its third and fourth weeks. The film recorded some of the highest single-day earnings with ₹6.25 crore on Friday, ₹9.25 crore on Saturday and ₹12.75 crore on Sunday.
As per Sacnilk, the film recently surpassed the ₹60 crore mark at the box office. The film is currently being screened across 5,248 shows. Its India gross collection is at ₹67.03 crore, with ₹56.85 crore as its total net collection.
The film entered its 27th day at the box office on Wednesday, September 2 with 21% occupancy across theatres.
The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa, Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, and Gulshan Pandey in key roles. It is written by director Vishal Chaturvedi. The cinematography is helmed by Vishal Bawa. Editing is done by Shankh Rajyadhyaksha.
The official synopsis of the film reads, “Before the blanket, the ashram and the global fame, a grieving boy in search of his late mother ends up finding Bhagwaan Ram. Some stories don’t just inspire; they become a guiding light for generations. Rooted in Bharat’s Sant parampara, the film brings alive a journey of faith, humility, seva and boundless love.”
Hanuman Ansh is backed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Namrata G Singh, Anupriya Nagar, and Ragini Sona.
FAQs
Whose ansh is Hanuman?
Lord Hanuman is considered an ansh (partial incarnation or manifestation) of Lord Shiva, as per Hindu mythology.
Is Hanuman Ansh movie based on Neem Karoli Baba?
Yes. The film Hanuman Ansh is inspired by and based on the life, journey, and spiritual teachings of saint Neem Karoli Baba.
What is the Hanuman Ansh movie about?
Hanuman Ansh focuses on the early life and spiritual journey of the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba.
Who is the director of the film Hanuman Ansh?
Hanuman Ansh is written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi.
Who is the actor playing Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh?
Lead actor Shobhinaw Satyaa plays the role of Neem Karoli Baba in Hanuman Ansh.