KanKhajura OTT release date: When and where to watch Roshan Mathew-Mohit Raina's gritty web series online

KanKhajura OTT release date: KanKhajura, a chilling crime thriller, is all set to premiere online. The web series, starring Roshan Mathew and Mohit Raina, is set in the still shadows of Goa.

Directed by Chandan Arora, KanKhajura is the Hindi adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2019 Israeli drama series Magpie.

Mathew, who plays Ashu in the web series, said the story of KanKhajura is heartwarming and haunting.

“What drew me to KanKhajura was its emotional intensity and the stillness beneath the chaos. Ashu is a deeply layered character, fragile in moments, but with a quiet storm within,” he said.

Mathew added that every relationship in the show is cracked in some way, and it’s how these characters act on those flaws that makes it so much fun to explore.

KanKhajura OTT release date: When and where to watch The gritty tale of KanKhajura will premiere on Sony LIV from May 30 onwards. It is an original web series of the streaming platform, Sony.

Sony LIV has shared several posts to announce the OTT release of KanKhajura. In a recent X post, the OTT platform said, “What you hear might not always be the truth. Prepare for a story that will get under your skin... just like Kankhajura gets under theirs.”

KanKhajura OTT release date: Plot KanKhajura follows Ashu (Roshan Mathew), a man released early from prison on the condition that he continues working as a police informant. Returning to his hometown in Goa, Ashu seeks to reconnect with his estranged brother Max (Mohit Raina), but their troubled past resurfaces, entangling them in a web of secrets, betrayal, and blurred realities.