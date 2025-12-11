Kannada actor Darshan seeks support from fan as The Devil releases amid Renukaswamy murder case: ‘Time will answer’

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa penned a letter to his fans from the Ballari Central Prison in Karnataka, where he is currently lodged. He was arrested in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. As his film, The Devil, was released on Thursday, the actor requested fans to extend their support to the film.

Darshan Thoogudeepa to fans on The Devil In a statement issued via his wife Vijayalakshmi, Darshan thanked his fans for promoting his film. He wrote, “This message comes straight from my heart, carried to you all by Viji. She has been updating me every single time about each one of you - your love, your concern, your tireless support, your unstoppable promotions across the state. Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment (sic).”

Darshan, who was accused of torturing and murdering Renukaswamy, a fan of actor Pavithra Gowda, also told fans not to fall for rumours or negativity.

“Please don't worry about anything people say. Don't let any noise, any rumour, or any negativity shake your heart. You are my strength, you are my family, and today more than ever, I am standing only because of the trust you've placed in me. My biggest power is you. All I want is for you to worry less and channel that love and energy towards what truly matters - our movie, Devil (sic),” he added.

“Roaring success of The Devil” Hoping for the success of the film, Darshan said, "I am who I am because of you all. I know you will shower Devil with the same immense love. Even in my absence, I want you to answer every question, every doubt, not with words, but with the roaring success of this film. That will be your voice. That will be our statement. Just like you believe in me, I believe in each one of you. Remember - time has its own way of speaking the truth. Time will answer everything (sic)."

"To all my celebrities," the caption of the post read.

See post:

Reacting to it, a user said, “We all are always with U sir.” “We stand with you always, with the same love and loyalty you show us,” added another. Someone else also commented, “Boss always with you.”

About The Devil The Devil was set to release on 12 December. Reportedly, its release date was pushed due to high demand from fans.

Watch trailer:

Besides Darshan in the lead, the film also stars Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, and Sharmiela Mandre.

