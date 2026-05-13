Kannada actor Dileep Raj passes away at 47 due to heart attack

The Kannada film and television industry is mourning the death of actor-producer Dileep Raj, who reportedly died after suffering a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 48.

According to reports, the actor suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Apollo Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him. However, he could not be saved.

News of his sudden demise spread quickly across the Kannada entertainment industry, leaving colleagues, friends and fans shocked. Several actors and members of the television fraternity reportedly gathered at the hospital after learning about his death.

A Familiar Face Across Kannada Television And Cinema Born on 2 September 1978, Dileep Raj built a long-standing career in Kannada entertainment through his work in television, films, theatre and production.

Over the years, he became known as a versatile presence in the industry for the range of responsibilities he handled, both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Before gaining recognition in television and film, Dileep Raj was actively associated with theatre. He worked with prominent theatre groups such as Nataranga and Drishti, where he developed his acting skills and stagecraft.

Reports suggest that his journey into television began after he met actress Nanditha during his theatre years. She reportedly introduced him to the television industry, after which he gradually became a familiar face in Kannada households through serials and films.

Worked Across Multiple Roles In Entertainment Apart from acting, Dileep Raj also worked as a producer, director, dubbing artist and theatre performer at different stages of his career.

His ability to contribute across various departments of entertainment earned him respect within the Kannada film and television fraternity.

Colleagues and fans often described him as a grounded personality who remained connected to theatre even while balancing mainstream television and cinema projects.

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Over the years, he continued to remain active in the Kannada entertainment space and built a reputation for his dedication to performance-driven roles.

Kannada Industry Reacts To Sudden Death The news of Dileep Raj’s death triggered an outpouring of grief on social media, with members of the Kannada film and television industry expressing condolences and remembering his contribution to entertainment.

Several actors, friends and industry colleagues reportedly visited the hospital to pay their final respects and support his family during the difficult time.

His sudden death at the age of 48 has also reignited conversations online around cardiac arrests among actors and public figures.