Kannada actor Harish Rai, known for Om and KGF, dies at 52 after battle with cancer

New Delhi: Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his memorable roles in Om and the KGF franchise, passed away on Thursday at Kidwai Hospital in Bengaluru. He had been battling advanced thyroid cancer, which had reportedly spread to his stomach,

Advertisement

Rai, who was widely admired for his powerful screen presence, had been in a fragile condition in recent weeks. His body had grown severely weak, and he suffered from significant abdominal swelling due to water retention. Despite treatment and the support of fans who were hoping for his recovery, the actor did not survive.

Public appeal for help Earlier this month, social media influencer Gopi Gowdru visited the ailing actor and shared a video of their interaction. In it, Harish Rai openly appealed for financial assistance and expressed hope that he would return to acting once his health improved. He also spoke candidly about the heavy medical expenses associated with his treatment.

Rai had revealed that a single prescribed injection cost ₹3.55 lakh, with doctors recommending three injections per cycle across 63 days — totalling ₹10.5 lakh per cycle. In many cases, patients required anywhere between 17 to 20 injections, which would amount to an estimated ₹70 lakh for the full treatment.

Advertisement

On Yash’s support Addressing rumours that KGF star Yash had offered to help, Harish Rai had clarified that he had not reached out to the actor regarding his deteriorating health.

“Yash has helped me before, but I cannot keep asking him every time. How much can one person do?” Rai had said. “I haven’t informed him about my condition, but I know if he comes to know, he will definitely stand by me. He is just one call away, though he is busy with Toxic. I’ve told my family to contact him if anything happens, because he will never turn away.”

A respected career across industries Harish Rai enjoyed a long and varied career across Kannada, Tamil and Telugu cinema. He appeared in several notable films, including Om, Samara, Bangalore Underworld, Jodihakki, Raj Bahadur, Sanju Weds Geetha, Swayamvara, Nalla and both chapters of KGF.

Advertisement