Kannada actor Mayur Patel booked for drunk driving in Bengaluru; Four cars damaged

Halasuru traffic police have filed a case against Kannada actor Mayur Patel after he hit multiple cars in Bengaluru, as per Asianet News. Reportedly, the incident happened near the Commando Hospital signal on Old Airport Road in Bengaluru around 10 pm on Wednesday night. The actor was found under the influence of alcohol.

Mayur Patel booked for drunk driving It is believed that Patel was driving his Toyota Fortuner too fast when he hit about four vehicles. It included two Swift Dzires and a government car, which were reported to be stationed in a row.

No serious injuries have been reported so far.

Traffic police who rushed to the spot detained Mayur Patel. A breathalyser test was conducted, confirming the presence of alcohol. Reportedly, a case has been registered under relevant sections for drunk and negligent driving at the Halasuru Traffic Police Station.

Case filed against Mayur Patel A complaint has been filed by one of the affected motorists, as per Times of India.

Asianet News quoted one of the damaged car owners, Srinivas, who stated, "I had bought this new car just a week ago by mortgaging my wife's jewellery. I was driving it on hire for a company and making a living. The first EMI is due on February 5. Now, if the car breaks down, how will I repay the loan?"

Reportedly, after the collision, Mayur Patel got out of his vehicle immediately and tried to escape. He allegedly told the driver, “I am a film actor Mayur Patel, I will fix everything in the morning."

"We were just standing at the signal, and a drunk driver came from behind and hit us,' alleged Srinivas.

Meanwhile, the actor's vehicle has been seized for further investigation. Officials confirmed that legal action will be taken against Patel as per the Motor Vehicles Act and other applicable laws.

More details about the accident are awaited.

Who is Mayur Patel Mayur Patel the son of politician, actor, director Madan Patel.

Mayur Patel is known for starring in several Kannada films, including Mani (2003), Love Story (2005), Muniya (2009), Rajeeva (2020) and Yala Kunni (2024). He rose to fame after participating in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 2 in 2014.

