Kannada actor Santhosh Balaraj passes away

Kannada actor Santosh Balaraj died on Tuesday after being admitted to a hospital, as per multiple reports. He was 34. Santosh is best known for roles in films like Kempa (2009), Ganapa (2015) and Kariya 2 (2017).

Reportedly, he succumbed to complications after being admitted to the hospital due to jaundice.

Santosh Balaraj's death According to a report of The Federal, Santosh Balaraj was suffering from jaundice when he was admitted to a hospital recently. Reportedly, his condition worsened. It is said that he was later transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) early on August 5 before he took his last breath at 9:45 am.

Santosh Balaraj was reportedly admitted to Sagar Apollo Hospital in Kumaraswamy Layout, Karnataka.

An official statement from the hospital is awaited.

Who was Santosh Balaraj Santosh Balaraj was the son of film producer Anekal Balaraj. He was unmarried. He is survived by his mother and a younger sister.

Anekal Balaraj who produced hit films like Kariya, Kariya 2, and Jackpot, passed away in a road accident on May 15, 2022 in Bengaluru.

Santosh Balaraj's film career Santosh Balaraj made his debut in the Kannada film industry with the film Kempa in 2009. In the film, he essayed the lead role alongside Avinash, Ruchita Prasad, and Pradeep Singh Rawat.

He rose to fame with his father's production Kariya 2. The film also starred Ajay Ghosh, Mayuri Kyatari, Sadhu Kokila, and Nagesh Karthik.

Santosh went on to star in films including Olavina Ole (2012) and Ganapa (2015). In the latest, he was seen in the film, Sathyam.

He was also a part of Sumant Kranthi's film, Berklee. The film also featured Charan Raj, Simran Natekar, and Raja Balwadi.