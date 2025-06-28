Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishnu Manchu, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar's film sees good start, mints THIS amount

Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 1: Vishnu Manchu's latest film Kannappa, was released on Friday amid glorious reviews from fans. The mythological drama also stars Prabhas and Akshay Kumar. The film made a decent businessman on its opening day.

Advertisement

Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kannappa minted ₹9 crore in all languages across India.

The film saw an overall 16.45% occupancy on Friday among Tamil audiences. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 11.52%

Afternoon Shows: 20.60%

Evening Shows: 11.00%

Night Shows: 22.68%

Chennai topped with the highest number of shows and occupancy for the Tamil version of the film.

Kannappa was also released in Telegu which witnessed higher footfall in theatres. As per the portal, Kannappa had an overall 55.89% Telugu occupancy on Friday. Its occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 50.55%

Afternoon Shows: 50.34%

Evening Shows: 52.81%

Night Shows: 69.87%

Hyderabad and Bengaluru recorded the highest number of shows for Kannappa. These two regions also saw the maximum occupancy in theatres.

Advertisement

For the Hindi version of Kannappa, Delhi had the highest number of shows with occupancy.

Kannappa had an overall occupancy of 14.56% among the Hindi circuit on Friday. Its occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 4.83%

Afternoon Shows: 14.23%

Evening Shows: 14.18%

Night Shows: 24.99%

Kannappa had an overall 13.81% occupancy among Kannada and 7.20% occupancy among Malayalam on Friday.

Notably, these are early estimates by the websites.

The film's global box office estimates are yet to be out.

Kannappa: Plot, cast, budget Starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, Kannappa focuses on the story of unwavering devotion and sacrifice, offering a blend of mythology, emotion, and visual storytelling that resonates strongly with Shiva devotees and fans of epic dramas alike.

Advertisement

It has an ensemble cast of Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo in key roles.

In the film, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal make cameo appearances.

It marks Akshay Kumar's Telugu debut.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is written by Vishnu Manchu. It is produced by Mohan Babu.