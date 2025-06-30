Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishnu Manchu's film clashes with Dhanush's Kuberaa, mints THIS amount

Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 3: Vishnu Manchu's latest film Kannappa maintained its momentum at the box office. The film is clashing with Dhanush's film Kuberaa. Both films have received an overwhelming response from the audience.

Kannappa Box Office Collection Day 3 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kannappa earned ₹7.25 crore on day 3. It is slightly better than its earnings from Saturday when it minted ₹7.15 crore.

Kannappa had an overall 39.93% occupancy on Sunday among the Telugu audience. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 25.08%

Afternoon Shows: 51.16%

Evening Shows: 50.75%

Night Shows: 32.72%

The Tamil version of the Vishnu Manchu film saw 24.11% occupancy on June 29. The occupancy was as follows:

Morning Shows: 16.15%

Afternoon Shows: 36.11%

Evening Shows: 22.22%

Night Shows: 21.97%

Kannappa had an overall 22.71% Hindi Occupancy on Sunday. For the Malayalam version, the film saw an overall 5.82% occupancy on 29 June.

Kannappa vs Kuberaa at the box office Its major rival at the box office, the Dhanush-starrer Kuberaa, minted ₹4.50 crore on Sunday. Notably, it is the film's business on its day 10. The film was released much before Kannappa.

As Kannappa minted over ₹7 crore on day 3, Kuberaa did a better business on day 3. Dhanush's film had earned ₹17.35 crore on its first Sunday.

While Kannappa's total earnings is ₹23.75 crore, Kuberaa has raked in ₹80.20 crore so far in India.

Kannappa: Plot, Cast, Team Starring Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, Kannappa tells the story of devotion and sacrifice, blending mythology, emotion, and visual storytelling that resonates strongly with Shiva devotees.

The film has an ensemble cast of Preity Mukhundhan, Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Arpit Ranka, Brahmanandam, Brahmaji, Siva Balaji, Kaushal Manda, Rahul Madhav, Devaraj, Mukesh Rishi, Raghu Babu, and Madhoo in key roles.

In the film, Mohanlal, Prabhas, Akshay Kumar and Kajal Aggarwal star in special cameo roles.

It also marks Akshay Kumar's Telugu debut.