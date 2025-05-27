Kannappa hard drive containing crucial movie VFX visuals gets 'stolen' a month before release

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 27 (ANI): An executive producer of the highly anticipated 'Kannappa' movie filed a complaint at the Film Nagar police station in Hyderabad, alleging the theft of a hard disk containing the movie's VFX visuals.

Kannappa is a mythological epic that narrates the story of the legendary devotee of Lord Shiva. It stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role.

The officials at the Film Nagar police station have filed the case after Kannappa's producer alleged theft of a hard disk by unknown individuals.

As per an Inspector at the Film Nagar police station, the unknown individuals allegedly entered the office and stole a hard disk containing VFX visuals of the Kannappa movie.

"Yesterday, we received a complaint from Vijay Kumar Reddy, executive producer, alleging that unknown persons entered the office and stole a hard disk containing VFX visuals of the Kannappa movie. We have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter," said an Inspector of Film Nagar police station.

Kannappa has been creating quite a buzz in the entertainment industry with it's stunning visuals and ensemble cast as shown in the teaser

The South actor Vishnu Manchu takes center stage as Thinnadu, a fearless warrior who transforms into Lord Shiva's ultimate devotee.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar appears in the role of Lord Shiva, adding his divine presence to the tale. Mohanlal plays Kirata, while Prabhas makes a memorable entry as Rudra.

The teaser also features brief yet impactful glimpses of Kajal Aggarwal and Preity Mukhundhan, further adding to the star power.

With a thunderous background score, breathtaking cinematography, and a gripping narrative, 'Kannappa' looks set to be a visual masterpiece.

The film seamlessly combines powerful action sequences with emotional beats, making it a cinematic spectacle that promises to captivate audiences worldwide.