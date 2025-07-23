Kannappa OTT release date: With Akshay Kumar as Mahadev, Vishnu Manchu’s Telugu movie to start streaming online on…

Vishnu Manchu’s film Kannappa was released in theatres on June 27. It got a mixed response at the box office. During promotions, Vishnu said he didn’t sell streaming rights early. He wanted to wait and see how the film performed.

Now, reports claim that the Kannappa OTT release date has been finalised. As per 123Telugu, the mythological action drama is likely to stream on Amazon Prime Video from July 25. However, an official confirmation is still pending.

The film is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh. The supporting cast includes Prabhas, Kajal Aggarwal, Mohanlal, Mohan Babu and Akshay Kumar, who plays Mahadev in the movie.

Vishnu Manchu stars as Kannappa, a Mahadev devotee. Preity Mukhundhan plays the female lead after Nupur Sanon had left due to dates. Sarathkumar and Madhoo also star in the movie. Mohanlal and Prabhas appear in cameo roles as Kirata and Rudra.

Mohan Babu has produced the film under Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures. The music is composed by Stephen Devassy.

If the release date is correct, Kannappa will join many Telugu films that have had their OTT releases within a month of premiering in the theatres.

This trend helps films reach more viewers quickly after cinema shows end. People who missed watching it in theatres will be able to enjoy it from home. This move may also boost the film’s popularity online.

Telugu movies with early OTT release Many Telugu films in 2025 have followed a fast OTT release pattern. Nani’s action thriller Hit: The Third Case was released in theatres on May 1.

The movie became available on Netflix on May 29, within four weeks. Made with ₹65 crore, it barely broke even with ₹120 crore at the box office. Netflix, however, paid ₹54 crore for digital rights, as per reports.

Sarangapani Jathakam hit theatres on April 25 and started streaming on Amazon Prime Video by May 23, also within a month.