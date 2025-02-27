Akshay Kumar and Prabhas are all set to star in the upcoming Telugu film Kannappa. While the teaser will be out to the public on March 1, the teaser was exclusively unveiled to the media on Thursday. In the film, Akshay will be essaying the role of Lord Shiva.

Kannappa teaser release for media Talking about his character at the event, Akshay Kumar opened up about his love for Lord Shiva. However, he said he turned down the film offer twice as he had previously essayed the role of Lord Shiva in OMG 2.

Akshay also addressed a controversy which erupted after the release of his song Mahakal Chalo.

Akshay Kumar's Mahakal Chalo song controversy Many people objected to the song where Akshay was seen hugging the Shivling. After being called inappropriate by many on the internet, Akshay justified at the teaser launch event, “Aao bataiye ki humein bachpan se bataya sikhaya gaya hai ki Parvati aur Shiv humare mata-pita hain (we have been taught since childhood that Parvati and Shiva are our parents).”

“Aur agar aap unko pyar se hug karte hain, to usme koi burai hai? Agar mer Shakti wahaan se aati hai, aur meri bhakti koi agar koi galat samjhe, to usme mera koi kasoor nahi hai (if we hug them as our parents, with love, is there any harm in it? So, what is wrong in that? If my power comes from there… then if someone misunderstands my devotion then it is not my fault),” he added.

Previously, the Priests Association expressed their displeasure with the song and accused Akshay Kumar of disrespecting Sanatan Dharma.

Kannappa Coming back to Kannappa, Prabhas will be seen as ‘Divine Guardian’ Rudra. The film officially marks Akshay's debut in the Telugu film industry.

Talking about his role, Akshay also said that he turned out the offer twice, reportedly. Zee News, quoted him saying at the event, "At first, I wasn’t sure, and I turned down the offer twice. But Vishnu's unwavering belief that I was the right person to bring Lord Shiva to life on the big screen in Indian cinema truly convinced me. The story is powerful, deeply moving, and the film has turned out to be a visual masterpiece. I’m honoured to be a part of this incredible journey.”

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by M. Mohan Babu, Kannappa promises to take audiences on a visual and emotional journey, with its unique blend of modern filmmaking techniques and traditional storytelling.