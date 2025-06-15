Kannappa trailer review: Akshay Kumar's Telugu debut opposite Prabhas, Mohanlal gets mixed reviews, netizens say...

Kannappa trailer review: The recently launched trailer of Akshay Kumar's Telugu debut, Kannappa, is “an improvement” over its teaser, said netizens who gave a mixed review for it.

The Bollywood star plays Lord Shiva in the movie opposite Telugu bigwigs Mohanlal and Prabhas.

Here's what netizens said: Netizens were not very impressed by the trailer and shared some valuable feedback. However, Prabhas fans said they were really excited for the movie.

“Visually grand, spiritually rooted — Kannappa trailer hits the right divine notes!” a fan said.

“Kannappa trailer exceeded expectations,” said another.

A social media user said, “The cast was GREAT. The locations are great as they were shot in real places, which I think is the best choice they made, as most creators prefer green screen.”

However, they said, “I couldn't see the budget they spent on the CGI; it was very disappointing. The costumes and the weapons are trashy.”

“Kannappa’s new trailer is definitely an improvement over the disastrous teaser, but it still feels like a TV serial with amateurish execution. Most of the plot points are unnecessarily revealed, and the cameos lack any real impact. Prabhas is the only one who truly stands out,” added another user.

A user called the trailer “below average,” saying, “Kannappa looks like it was shot on a budget lower than a YouTuber’s weekend vlog. Forget cinematic visuals; even school annual day videos have better production value, and that screenplay is a joke.”

“Total setup is a cheap knock-off of Vikings! I don't understand why they can't get a local tribal setup just like in movies like Bahubali, KGF, and Devara! Why imitate some unrelated stuff when making a movie on Kannappa! Can imagine the movie will be below average!” another added.

“Web series look more grand than this, whatever this was, and stop using Prabhas as if he is the second lead, don't mislead the Audience. Seriously,” a netizen said.

Watch Kannappa trailer:

About Kannappa Led by Vishnu Manchu in the titular role, Kannappa captures the journey of a fearless devotee of Lord Shiva against a visually rich and emotionally stirring backdrop.

The trailer features Akshay Kumar in a powerful portrayal of Lord Shiva, a divine presence that adds gravitas to the narrative.

Joining the ensemble are Prabhas, who hints at a pivotal role in the larger story, and Mohanlal, who lends quiet strength and wisdom in his special cameo. Mohan Babu is also in the film.