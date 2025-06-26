Kannappa Twitter review: Vishnu Manchu wins praise for devotional epic, internet calls it ‘treat for Shiv bhakts’

Vishnu Manchu’s much-anticipated mythological drama 'Kannappa' has finally hit the big screens, and early reactions suggest it’s striking an emotional chord with audiences, especially devotees of Lord Shiva.

On X, netizens are hailing the film not just as a cinematic release but as a spiritual experience rooted in Sanatan Dharma and Shiv Bhakti. While some viewers pointed out uneven VFX and a slightly slow-paced first half, many agree that Kannappa finds its rhythm in the emotionally charged second half, culminating in a powerful, tear-jerking climax.

Trade analyst Sumit Kadel wrote, “Just watched #Kanappa, and I still can’t shake off the last 30 minutes from my mind. The only time I’ve felt something this intense was during the climax of #Kantara. Audiences - especially devotees of Lord Shiva will be left in tears. The climax is spine-chilling, emotionally overpowering and goosebumps-inducing.”

“Last 40 minutes of #Kannappa is SPECTACULAR. I’ve never seen anything like this. It’s for Shiv Bhakts, those who believe in Shiv Leela, and those proud to be Sanatani,” a user wrote on X.

Another user shared, “Just finished #Kanappa Hindi dub.#Kannappa is visually grand with a powerful mythological core. Prabhas, Mohanlal & Akshay Kumar shine in cameos, and Rajinikanth's praise speaks volumes. But some VFX scenes fall flat, and the pacing drags in parts.”

"What starts as a warrior's tale ends in a divine revelation. The final act hits you like thunder, raw, emotional, and spiritual. If you teared up in #Kantara, get ready to weep with devotion during #Kanappa’s climax," the third user shared their review.

The film has also drawn attention for its impressive star-studded cameos. Prabhas, Mohanlal, and Akshay Kumar make notable appearances, with Kannappa receiving high praise from none other than Rajinikanth.