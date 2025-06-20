Friendship bracelets and a Taylor Swift connection; why Kansas City Chiefs’ latest TikTok video has grabbed attention

Taylor Swift has made headlines once again. This time, it isn’t her bond with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce that has grabbed everyone’s attention but a friendship bracelet that wide receiver Rashee Rice wore. A clip dropped by the Kansas City Chiefs on TikTok zoomed in on the bracelets Rashee Rice was wearing. This has left Swifties delighted, with many fans claiming that the NFL team has truly embraced the pop sensation, AtoZSports reported.

Rashee Rice’s viral video: a Taylor Swift connection The clip opens with Rice dressed in his Kansas City Chiefs uniform. A person asks him whether he worked for the franchise. The camera zooms in on Rashee Rice’s deadpan expression and his bracelets before he replies that he’s “just a fan”.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to spot a connection with Taylor Swift. The Shake It Off singer has been associated with friendship bracelets from her Eras Tour.

Fans reacted A user wrote that Rice would have enjoyed participating in the clip.

“The friendship bracelets tho…” another mentioned.

“I think I remember him being at the theme party for the end of the Eras tour that Travis organized for Taylor,” a comment read.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s bracelet connection Interestingly, Taylor Swift’s love story with Travis Kelce began with a friendship bracelet as well. The NFL player tried to pass on a friendship bracelet and his number to the singer during the Eras Tour, but was unsuccessful. Later, he mentioned the same on his brother Jason Kelce’s podcast, New Heights. As per the Cosmopolitan, the episode grabbed Taylor Swift’s attention as well. She connected with Travis Kelce soon after. The couple have been together since 2023.

FAQs Why did the Kansas City Chiefs’ latest TikTok video go viral? The clip featured Rashee Rice wearing friendship bracelets and grabbed the attention of TikTok users.

Why is Taylor Swift associated with friendship bracelets? A line from her song, 'You’re on Your Own, Kid,’ mentions friendship bracelets.