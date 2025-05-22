Kantara 2 being postponed? Amid rumours, Rishab Shetty's team says ‘trust us, it’ll be worth the wait…’

Rishab Shetty's upcoming Kantara Chapter 1, the prequel to Kantara is among the much-awaited films of 2025. While the film shoot is currently underway, several tragic events have impacted the making of the film. Amid this, rumours of the Kantara Chapter's release being postponed have surfaced online.

Makers of rumours of Kantara Chapter 1 The official account of Kantara Chapter 1 took to their X account (formerly Twitter) to clarify the release date.

Taking to their handle on Thursday, Rishab Shetty's team wrote in a post, “We’re right on track, and everything is progressing as planned. #KantaraChapter1 will release in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025. Trust us, it’ll be worth the wait. We kindly urge everyone to avoid speculation and refrain from sharing unverified updates.”

See post here:

Kantara Chapter 1 controversies Earlier this month, Kantara 2 made news when a junior artiste who worked on the film, died by drowning.

The deceased reportedly drowned in the Souparnika river near Kollur in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district during a lunch break, said police.

As per the authorities, the artiste had entered the river for a swim when strong currents pulled him away. While a search and rescue operation was launched by the fire department and local authorities, his body was recovered later at night.

The incident reportedly resulted in a temporary halt in the film shoot.

Later, the makers released a public statement on the incident.

Taking to X, they mentioned in a note, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M.F. Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. In view of the recent discussions, we would like to respectfully clarify that the incident did not occur on the sets of Kantara. No filming was scheduled on that day, and the unfortunate event would have occurred during his personal engagement outside the scope of any film related activity. We sincerely request the everyone drawing unverified associations with the film or its crew."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of M.F. Kapil, may they find strength and peace in this difficult time,” their post also read.

Kantara Chapter 1 actor dies of heart attack Apart from this, actor Rakesh Poojary also died of a heart attack at 34.