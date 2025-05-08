Kantara 2: Rishab Shetty's junior artiste dies by alleged drowning, makers deny allegations after AICWA demands FIR

Rishab Shetty’s upcoming Kantara 2 landed in new controversy after the death of a junior artiste. The junior artiste who worked on set, allegedly died by drowning on Tuesday. A cine workers' association on Thursday demanded an FIR be filed against film's lead star Rishab Shetty and the production house in the matter.

Junior artiste of Kantara: Chapter 1 dies The deceased, 33, identified as MF Kapil, reportedly drowned in the Souparnika river near Kollur in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district during a lunch break on Wednesday late afternoon, police said.

According to police, Kapil had entered the river for a swim when strong currents pulled him under. Quickly a search and rescue operation was launched by the fire department and local authorities. His body was recovered later that night.

The incident reportedly resulted in a "temporary halt" in the film shoot.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at the Kollur police station and an investigation is underway.

AICWA demands FIR against Rishab Shetty, financial compensation of ₹ 1 crore In a statement on X, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) extended condolences over the loss of the junior artiste.

"In this latest tragedy, the claim of drowning needs to be thoroughly investigated to determine if it is the true cause of death or if there are other factors involved. AICWA urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Siddaramaiah, to initiate a high-level, impartial investigation into the death of MF Kapil, ensuring justice for his family," their statement read.

The association also demanded financial compensation of ₹1 crore to the family of the deceased.

Hombale Films denies allegations Responding to the claims, the makers Hombale Films released a public statement on X. It read, "We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of junior artist M.F. Kapil. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family and to his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. In view of the recent discussions, we would like to respectfully clarify that the incident did not occur on the sets of Kantara. No filming was scheduled on that day, and the unfortunate event would have occurred during his personal engagement outside the scope of any film related activity. We sincerely request the everyone drawing unverified associations with the film or its crew."

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the family of M.F. Kapil, may they find strength and peace in this difficult time,” it concluded.

Previously, the executive producer Adarsh JA had shared that the team deeply regrets the “unfortunate incident”. He also dismissed claims that the accident occurred on the sets of the film.

"In fact, there was no shooting scheduled on the day the incident occurred. The incident happened during his personal trip with friends. We request everyone to kindly avoid any speculation linking it to the film," Adarsh claimed in a statement, as per PTI.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Kantara: Chapter 1, aka Kantara 2 is the prequel to 2022's National Award-winning film Kantara, starring Rishab Shetty.