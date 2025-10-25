Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rishab Shetty’s movie continues its winning run

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 continues to perform well at the box office. The film, starring Rishab Shetty, saw strong collections across various languages.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated25 Oct 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rishab Shetty’s movie continues its winning run
Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rishab Shetty’s movie continues its winning run(Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 continued its impressive box office run even on Day 24. Rishab Shetty’s film opened to a thunderous start, earning 61.85 crore on Day 1. It was driven by a massive turnout in Karnataka, Telugu and Hindi belts.

Despite a sharp 26% drop on Day 2, it bounced back strongly over the weekend. Day 4 collections touched 63 crore.

By the end of the first week, the film had amassed 337.4 crore. The second week saw a natural slowdown, adding 147.85 crore. There was a further drop in the third week to 78.85 crore. Still, the numbers remained solid for a regional film released in multiple languages.

Also Read | Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Day 5: Harshvardhan's film mints this amount

Karnataka led with 181 crore while the Hindi version continued its stronger hold in northern circuits with 192 crore. The Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions also contributed significantly.

The Rishab Shetty directorial collected 7.81 crore on October 25. So far, it has minted 578.01 crore in 24 days across all languages in India, according to Sacnilk.

Rishab Shetty plays the protagonist in the film, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram in lead roles.

Also Read | Pradeep Ranganathan’s ‘Dude’ crosses ₹100 crore worldwide

The success of Kantara: Chapter 1 follows the first film of the series, released in 2022. In eight weeks, the movie earned 363.82 crore gross in India.

With 44 crore in the overseas market, the movie minted 407.82 crore worldwide. The box office collection was phenomenal since Kantara was made with 16 crore. The prequel, however, has a much bigger budget of 125 crore.

Kantara: Chapter 1 beats Chhaava

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 earlier overtook Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. It crossed 800 crore worldwide.

According to Hombale Films, the period action drama earned 717 crore worldwide in its first two weeks and continued its strong run. The movie added 92 crore globally in just six days to reach 809 crore, the makers claimed.

Also Read | Thamma Box Office Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana’s film earns this much

This surpassed Chhaava’s lifetime total of 807 crore. However, Sacnilk suggested that the film’s earnings were closer to 775 crore after 21 days.

As Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava lead 2025’s list of highest-grossing Indian films, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is third with 576 crore worldwide.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie ranks fourth with over 500 crore. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, rounds out the top five at 365 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha, OG and Lokah: Chapter 1 each crossed 300 crore. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par follows closely behind Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan to complete the 10.

The interest in “Kantara” remained high on Google India during October 24-25:

The interest in “Kantara” remained high on Google India during October 24-25
Entertainment
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsEntertainmentKantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rishab Shetty’s movie continues its winning run
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.