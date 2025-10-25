Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 24: Rishab Shetty’s movie continues its winning run

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 continued its impressive box office run even on Day 24. Rishab Shetty’s film opened to a thunderous start, earning ₹61.85 crore on Day 1. It was driven by a massive turnout in Karnataka, Telugu and Hindi belts.

Despite a sharp 26% drop on Day 2, it bounced back strongly over the weekend. Day 4 collections touched ₹63 crore.

By the end of the first week, the film had amassed ₹337.4 crore. The second week saw a natural slowdown, adding ₹147.85 crore. There was a further drop in the third week to ₹78.85 crore. Still, the numbers remained solid for a regional film released in multiple languages.

Karnataka led with ₹181 crore while the Hindi version continued its stronger hold in northern circuits with ₹192 crore. The Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions also contributed significantly.

The Rishab Shetty directorial collected ₹7.81 crore on October 25. So far, it has minted ₹578.01 crore in 24 days across all languages in India, according to Sacnilk.

Rishab Shetty plays the protagonist in the film, which also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram in lead roles.

The success of Kantara: Chapter 1 follows the first film of the series, released in 2022. In eight weeks, the movie earned ₹363.82 crore gross in India.

With ₹44 crore in the overseas market, the movie minted ₹407.82 crore worldwide. The box office collection was phenomenal since Kantara was made with ₹16 crore. The prequel, however, has a much bigger budget of ₹125 crore.

Kantara: Chapter 1 beats Chhaava Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 earlier overtook Chhaava to become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. It crossed ₹800 crore worldwide.

According to Hombale Films, the period action drama earned ₹717 crore worldwide in its first two weeks and continued its strong run. The movie added ₹92 crore globally in just six days to reach ₹809 crore, the makers claimed.

This surpassed Chhaava’s lifetime total of ₹807 crore. However, Sacnilk suggested that the film’s earnings were closer to ₹775 crore after 21 days.

As Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava lead 2025’s list of highest-grossing Indian films, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara is third with ₹576 crore worldwide.

Rajinikanth’s Coolie ranks fourth with over ₹500 crore. War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, rounds out the top five at ₹365 crore.

Mahavatar Narsimha, OG and Lokah: Chapter 1 each crossed ₹300 crore. Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par follows closely behind Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan to complete the 10.

