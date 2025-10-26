Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Rishab Shetty’s movie refuses to slow down

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 continued its phenomenal box office run well into its fourth week. It maintained strong momentum even on Day 25.

Rishab Shetty stars in Kantara: Chapter 1 alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram. The film’s success follows that of the 2022 original, which earned ₹407.82 crore worldwide on a modest budget of ₹16 crore.

Kantara: Chapter 1, made for ₹125 crore, is a prequel to the original movie. The film marks a major leap for the franchise.

The film opened to an explosive ₹61.85 crore on its first day. There were massive turnouts across Karnataka, the Hindi-speaking regions and Telugu states.

The weekend was massive, with Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4 earnings at ₹45.4 crore, ₹55 crore and ₹63 crore respectively. By the end of the first week, the film had earned ₹337.4 crore.

The second week added another ₹147.85 crore, followed by ₹78.85 crore in the third week. Karnataka remained its biggest market with ₹181 crore. The Hindi version contributed even more, ₹192 crore.

The Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions also performed well. On October 25 alone, the Rishab Shetty directorial grossed ₹9 crore.

On Day 25, the movie has earned ₹7.8 crore so far. Until now, the movie has minted ₹587 crore in 25 days across all languages in India, according to Sacnilk.

According to its makers, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, crossing ₹800 crore worldwide. Hombale Films stated that the movie had earned ₹717 crore in two weeks and added ₹92 crore more in the following six days.

With ₹809 crore, the film surpassed Chhaava’s ₹807 crore. However, Sacnilk estimated its total closer to ₹775 crore after 21 days.

Kantara: Chapter 1 public review Kantara: Chapter 1 received rave reviews from fans.

According to a fan, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is “not just a film, it's an immersive cinematic experience that blends mythology, folklore, raw emotions, and stunning visual spectacle”.

“A divine mythological tale bestowed with a big leap to its premier film through exceptional narrative,” commented another fan.

Another fan remarked, “What an absolute gem of storytelling! From start to finish, this film maintains a perfect balance — no lags, no unnecessary fillers, and no over-the-top moments. Every scene flows with purpose and meaning.”