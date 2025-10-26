Subscribe

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Rishab Shetty’s movie refuses to slow down

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues its strong box office performance, grossing 587 crore in 25 days. The film, made for 125 crore, is a prequel to the original and has received rave reviews for its narrative and cinematic experience.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated26 Oct 2025, 08:04 PM IST
Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 25: Rishab Shetty’s movie refuses to slow down(Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 continued its phenomenal box office run well into its fourth week. It maintained strong momentum even on Day 25.

Rishab Shetty stars in Kantara: Chapter 1 alongside Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram. The film’s success follows that of the 2022 original, which earned 407.82 crore worldwide on a modest budget of 16 crore.

Kantara: Chapter 1, made for 125 crore, is a prequel to the original movie. The film marks a major leap for the franchise.

The film opened to an explosive 61.85 crore on its first day. There were massive turnouts across Karnataka, the Hindi-speaking regions and Telugu states.

The weekend was massive, with Day 2, Day 3 and Day 4 earnings at 45.4 crore, 55 crore and 63 crore respectively. By the end of the first week, the film had earned 337.4 crore.

The second week added another 147.85 crore, followed by 78.85 crore in the third week. Karnataka remained its biggest market with 181 crore. The Hindi version contributed even more, 192 crore.

The Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam versions also performed well. On October 25 alone, the Rishab Shetty directorial grossed 9 crore.

On Day 25, the movie has earned 7.8 crore so far. Until now, the movie has minted 587 crore in 25 days across all languages in India, according to Sacnilk.

According to its makers, Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025, crossing 800 crore worldwide. Hombale Films stated that the movie had earned 717 crore in two weeks and added 92 crore more in the following six days.

With 809 crore, the film surpassed Chhaava’s 807 crore. However, Sacnilk estimated its total closer to 775 crore after 21 days.

Kantara: Chapter 1 public review

Kantara: Chapter 1 received rave reviews from fans.

According to a fan, Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is “not just a film, it's an immersive cinematic experience that blends mythology, folklore, raw emotions, and stunning visual spectacle”.

“A divine mythological tale bestowed with a big leap to its premier film through exceptional narrative,” commented another fan.

Another fan remarked, “What an absolute gem of storytelling! From start to finish, this film maintains a perfect balance — no lags, no unnecessary fillers, and no over-the-top moments. Every scene flows with purpose and meaning.”

Entertainment
