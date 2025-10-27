Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 26: Rishab Shetty’s movie remains unstoppable

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 is showing no signs of slowing down even in its fourth week at the box office. The Rishab Shetty directorial, also starring Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram, is still performing strongly at the box office.

It is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which earned ₹407.82 crore on a budget of ₹16 crore. Kantara: Chapter 1 was made on a much larger scale at ₹125 crore.

It opened with an explosive ₹61.85 crore on its first day and crossed ₹337 crore in its first week. Week 2 added ₹147.85 crore while week 3 brought in ₹78.85 crore.

While most other movies’ box office collection dies down after three weeks, Kantara: Chapter 1 is still running successfully in theatres across India.

Kantara: Chapter 1 minted ₹6.1 crore on the 4th Friday (Day 23). The collection increased by 47.54% on the 4th Saturday (Day 24) to ₹9 crore. The 4th Sunday (Day 25) saw an even higher (15.56%) box office collection with ₹10.4 crore. The movie collected ₹25.5 crore in the 4th weekend. It is something that most other movies fail to achieve even in their first weekend.

Interestingly, the Hindi version of the Kannada original earned ₹11.95 crore in the 4th weekend while the original version collected ₹8.2 crore.

The 4th Monday saw the usual dip. Morning shows saw an 8.28% occupancy while afternoon shows recorded a 7.68% occupancy.

With the numbers still awaited for evening and night shows, Kantara: Chapter 1 has already collected ₹1.16 crore on the 4th Monday (Day 26).

After 26 days, the total net domestic collection stands at ₹590.76 crore across all Indian languages, according to Sacnilk. The number will eventually go higher when the complete data from all the shows is collected.

On October 25, the makers shared a social media post claiming that Kantara: Chapter 1 had collected $4.7 million (nearly ₹41.5 crore) in North America.

The interest in “Kantara” from October 24 to October 26 soared on Google India:

Allu Arjun praises Kantara: Chapter 1 Telugu star Allu Arjun earlier hailed Kantara: Chapter 1.

“Wow, what a mind-blowing film. I was in a trance watching it. Kudos to Rishab Shetty garu for a one-man show as writer, director, and actor. He excelled in every craft,” the Pushpa actor posted.