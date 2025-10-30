Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 29: Rishab Shetty’s movie continues its historic run

Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 continues its exceptional run at the box office. It shows no signs of slowing down even in its fourth week.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. While Shetty plays the protagonist, Kantara: Chapter 1 cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram.

Kantara (2022) earned ₹407.82 crore on a ₹16 crore budget. This new chapter, made on a grander scale with a ₹125 crore budget, has already surpassed the previous box office collection.

Kantara: Chapter 1 opened strongly with ₹61.85 crore on Day 1 and crossed ₹337 crore within its first week. The second week brought in ₹147.85 crore, followed by ₹78.85 crore in the third.

Unlike most films that fade after three weeks, Kantara: Chapter 1 has remained strong in theatres across India. During its fourth weekend, it earned ₹25.5 crore, a feat many films fail to achieve even in their debut weekend.

Interestingly, in the fourth weekend, the Hindi version collected ₹11.95 crore, surpassing the original Kannada version’s ₹8.2 crore. On its fourth Monday, the film added another ₹3.25 crore.

On Day 27, Kantara: Chapter 1 collected even more, ₹3.8 crore. Even on Day 28, the movie earned ₹2.65 crore. Day 29 continues to be strong, with a reported box office collection of ₹1.42 crore so far.

According to Sacnilk, the total domestic net collection after 29 days stands at ₹600.72 crore across all Indian languages. The final figure is expected to rise once late-show data arrives. According to the industry tracker, Kantara: Chapter 1 had a 12.61% occupancy in evening shows on Day 29.

Kantara: Chapter 1 worldwide collection On October 24, trade analyst Komala Nahata shared that the movie had already minted ₹818 crore worldwide.