Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 29: Rishab Shetty’s movie continues its historic run

Kantara: Chapter 1 is maintaining a strong box office performance. Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film is a prequel to the 2022 hit.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated30 Oct 2025, 08:07 PM IST
Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 continues its exceptional run at the box office. It shows no signs of slowing down even in its fourth week.

Directed by Rishab Shetty, the film serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. While Shetty plays the protagonist, Kantara: Chapter 1 cast includes Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth and Jayaram.

Kantara (2022) earned 407.82 crore on a 16 crore budget. This new chapter, made on a grander scale with a 125 crore budget, has already surpassed the previous box office collection.

Kantara: Chapter 1 opened strongly with 61.85 crore on Day 1 and crossed 337 crore within its first week. The second week brought in 147.85 crore, followed by 78.85 crore in the third.

Unlike most films that fade after three weeks, Kantara: Chapter 1 has remained strong in theatres across India. During its fourth weekend, it earned 25.5 crore, a feat many films fail to achieve even in their debut weekend.

Interestingly, in the fourth weekend, the Hindi version collected 11.95 crore, surpassing the original Kannada version’s 8.2 crore. On its fourth Monday, the film added another 3.25 crore.

On Day 27, Kantara: Chapter 1 collected even more, 3.8 crore. Even on Day 28, the movie earned 2.65 crore. Day 29 continues to be strong, with a reported box office collection of 1.42 crore so far.

According to Sacnilk, the total domestic net collection after 29 days stands at 600.72 crore across all Indian languages. The final figure is expected to rise once late-show data arrives. According to the industry tracker, Kantara: Chapter 1 had a 12.61% occupancy in evening shows on Day 29.

Kantara: Chapter 1 worldwide collection

On October 24, trade analyst Komala Nahata shared that the movie had already minted 818 crore worldwide.

“With 818 Cr. collection worldwide, there’s no stopping i! Even after 3 weeks, this masterpiece from Hombale Films continues its dream run with double-digit box-office collections! Truly the biggest Indian film of 2025. Catch it in cinemas before it’s gone!” he wrote.

