Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 30: Rishab Shetty’s movie drops under ₹1 crore for the first time

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, set during the Kadamba reign, has gained popularity across languages, with the Hindi version outpacing the Kannada version in earnings. 

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated31 Oct 2025, 07:42 PM IST
Kantara A Legend: Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 30: Rishab Shetty’s movie drops under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore for the first time
(Screengrab from YouTube/Hombale Films)

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 continued its dominance at the box office for 30 days. The Rishab Shetty directorial showed remarkable stability across languages.

The story takes place during the Kadamba reign, when King Vijayendra of Bangra met his end in a mystical forest. His son sealed the borders.

However, Prince Kulashekara reopened them. That leads to Berme’s quest for prosperity to ignite a deadly conflict between man and nature.

The movie opened explosively, earning 61.85 crore on its first day, and concluded its first week with a total of 337.4 crore, with the Kannada version contributing 106.95 crore and the Hindi version 108.75 crore.

Despite routine weekday dips, the film regained momentum each weekend and proved its exceptional hold. In Week 2, it added 147.85 crore. Week 3 maintained decent numbers at 78.85 crore.

By Week 4, while most films usually fade, Kantara: Chapter 1 continued to earn 37.6 crore. Its total domestic tally stood at 601.70 crore.

On Day 30, the movie has earned 74 lakh so far while the data for evening and night shows is still awaited. This is the first time since its release date that the movie has collected less than 1 crore.

On Day 29, the movie collected 1.42 crore excluding data from evening and night shows. However, eventually, the movie collected 2.4 crore on the 5th Thursday. Going by the trend, the movie is expected to go past 1 crore even on the 5th Friday.

Meanwhile, social media claims that Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has earned more than 867 crore in worldwide gross box office collections.

Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT release

Amazon Prime Video earlier confirmed the OTT release of Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1. The movie started streaming on Amazon Prime Video on October 31. It is available for rent at 279.

Viewers can watch it in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The Hindi-dubbed version, however, is expected to arrive later. It is expected to take an additional eight weeks.

After all, Kantara: Chapter 1 has collected more from its Hindi version than the original Kannada version. So far, the Hindi version has earned 211.55 crore while the Kannada version has earned 193.55 crore.

