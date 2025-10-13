Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1: Rishab Shetty shares BTS photo from the climax ‘no one was ready for’

Kantara mastermind Rishab Shetty has shared BTS pics of the movie, and the post has gone viral. Within three hours of posting the BTS photos, it has received more than 1.5 lakh likes on Instagram.

“This was during the climax shoot, a swollen leg, an exhausted body .. but today, the climax has become something that millions watch and admire. This was only possible through the blessings of the divine energy we believe in. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported us,” Rishab Shetty wrote while sharing the pics.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, a prequel to the blockbuster first film, was released on October 2. In 11 days, the movie has collected ₹478.65 crore net in India. According to Sacnilk, the movie has already minted ₹600 crore worldwide. Kantara 2 reportedly had a budget of ₹125 crore.

The movie comes three years after the phenomenal success of Kantara, which was made with just ₹16 crore. The folklore drama minted ₹407.82 crore worldwide.

The viral photos show Rishab’s swollen legs during the climax shoot, a moment that has become one of the most powerful scenes for fans nationwide.

“The climax no one was ready for,” wrote one fan.

“Watched the movie twice. Hats off for your hard work and Passion. Lots of love from Kerala, Anna,” posted another fan.

One fan commented, “Your hard work has paid off, Rishab Shetty Sir, it's a true inspiration to us.”

Kantara’s prequel After the success of Kantara (2022), Rishab Shetty confirmed in February 2023 that a prequel would be made. According to him, the first film is actually the second part of the story.

Before beginning the project, Shetty reportedly sought blessings from the deity Panjurli in Mangalore. The script, co-written with Shaneel Gautham and Anirudh Mahesh, took around eight months to complete.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is set in pre-colonial Karnataka during the rule of the Kadamba dynasty of Banavasi. The movie explores the origins of Panjurli Daiva and Guliga Daiva.