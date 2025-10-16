​Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 vs RRR Box Office Collection: Who’s winning after two weeks, Rishab Shetty or SS Rajamouli?

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, a prequel to the original movie, was released three years after Rishab Shetty’s Kantara in 2022. Made with just ₹16 crore, the folklore drama minted ₹407.82 crore worldwide.

​Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is running with flying colours across India. Let’s compare its theatrical performance with that of SS Rajamouli’s legendary film, RRR.

​Kantara A Legend Chapter 1: Box office collection ​Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 made a strong impact at the Indian box office. The film opened with ₹61.85 crore on Day 1 and saw its highest jump on Day 4, earning ₹63 crore.

Although collections dropped sharply on Day 5, the first week closed at an impressive ₹337.4 crore. The Hindi version performed particularly well, adding ₹108.75 crore while the Kannada original brought in ₹106.95 crore.

Telugu and Tamil versions contributed ₹63.55 crore and ₹31.5 crore, respectively. Kerala and Malayalam circuits added ₹26.65 crore.

In the second week, the film regained momentum over the weekend with ₹39.75 crore on Day 11. By the end of two weeks, Kantara had established itself as a major nationwide hit, collecting ₹475.9 crore in just 14 days across all languages.

RRR: Box office collection RRR had a thunderous start at the box office, earning ₹559.80 crore in its first week across India. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led with ₹279.75 crore, followed by Karnataka at ₹52.6 crore, and the rest of India contributed ₹163.95 crore. Tamil Nadu and Kerala added ₹47.9 crore and ₹15.6 crore, respectively.

The film’s opening day alone brought in ₹156 crore. Collections fell slightly after the first weekend but stayed strong through the week.

In the second week, RRR continued to perform decently with ₹228.90 crore more. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana again dominated the second-week earnings with ₹91.35 crore. Its two-week total went past ₹788 crore.

So, even though ​Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is enjoying phenomenal success at the box office, it is still way behind RRR.