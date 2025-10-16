​Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 vs RRR Box Office Collection: Who’s winning after two weeks, Rishab Shetty or SS Rajamouli?

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has made a notable impact at the box office. But, where does it stand against RRR's box office collection after two weeks?

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated16 Oct 2025, 11:18 AM IST
Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1, a prequel to the original movie, was released three years after Rishab Shetty’s Kantara in 2022. Made with just 16 crore, the folklore drama minted 407.82 crore worldwide.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is running with flying colours across India. Let’s compare its theatrical performance with that of SS Rajamouli’s legendary film, RRR.

​Kantara A Legend Chapter 1: Box office collection

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 made a strong impact at the Indian box office. The film opened with 61.85 crore on Day 1 and saw its highest jump on Day 4, earning 63 crore.

Although collections dropped sharply on Day 5, the first week closed at an impressive 337.4 crore. The Hindi version performed particularly well, adding 108.75 crore while the Kannada original brought in 106.95 crore.

Telugu and Tamil versions contributed 63.55 crore and 31.5 crore, respectively. Kerala and Malayalam circuits added 26.65 crore.

In the second week, the film regained momentum over the weekend with 39.75 crore on Day 11. By the end of two weeks, Kantara had established itself as a major nationwide hit, collecting 475.9 crore in just 14 days across all languages.

RRR: Box office collection

RRR had a thunderous start at the box office, earning 559.80 crore in its first week across India. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana led with 279.75 crore, followed by Karnataka at 52.6 crore, and the rest of India contributed 163.95 crore. Tamil Nadu and Kerala added 47.9 crore and 15.6 crore, respectively.

The film’s opening day alone brought in 156 crore. Collections fell slightly after the first weekend but stayed strong through the week.

In the second week, RRR continued to perform decently with 228.90 crore more. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana again dominated the second-week earnings with 91.35 crore. Its two-week total went past 788 crore.

So, even though ​Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is enjoying phenomenal success at the box office, it is still way behind RRR.

SS Rajamouli’s movie minted 1,230 crore worldwide, with an overseas earnings of 314.15 crore in 10 weeks. Kantara: Chapter 1 still has 8 more weeks to go.

