Kantara actor Gulshan Devaiah reveals why he rejected Yash's Toxic, ‘It just didn’t work out because…’

Actor Gulshan Devaiah is on a roll with back-to-back hits last year. The actor hit headlines with his Kannada debut in Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1. Talking about not shifting his base to Bengaluru yet from Mumbai, he recently revealed that he was offered actor Yash's big release, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

Gulshan Devaiah on rejecting Yash's Toxic In an interview with the Indian Express, Gulshan Devaiah revealed why he rejected Toxic despite being a big film.

He said, “My parents’ house is in Bengaluru. I’ve started getting more work there. If something interesting comes up, I’ll definitely do it. But it’s so tricky that after debuting in the Kannada film industry with Kantara, where do you put your next step?”

Devaiah revealed he was offered Toxic a long time ago, but he began his journey with Kantara instead.

The actor revealed he couldn't take up Toxic due to scheduling issues.

“They did offer me Toxic a long time ago. A lot of these offers used to come earlier also. It’s just that I started with Kantara. Geethu Mohandas and me had a long chat. She really wanted me in her film. But it just didn’t work out for a variety of reasons. Mostly, it was scheduling because their film was so big and had so many different parts. I already had things going on here that I was finding difficult to manage. If I took up another big franchise-level project, it wouldn’t work out,” he added.

Toxic release date Toxic is helmed by Geetu Mohandas. It features an ensemble cast led by Yash. It has Rukmini Vasanth, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

The film is backed by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under the banners of KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It will release in theatres on 19 March 2026, on the occasion of Ugadi. The film will clash with Aditya Dhar's Dharundhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh.

Dahaad 2 On the other hand, Gulshan Devaiah will be next seen in Reema Kagti’s Dahaad 2 alongside Sonakshi Sinha.

The filming for Dahaad 2 was reportedly scheduled for December 2025.

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source had said, “The script is locked, and the web-series is presently in the pre-production stage. While Sonakshi Sinha will be back to play the part of SI Anjali Bhaati, the casting for other characters is underway.”

It added, “Much like Dahaad, the second season too will feature a strong actor as the antagonist and the casting for same is underway.”