Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty's film to have blockbuster opening with over ₹20 crore

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking: Rishab Shetty is all set to return with his much-awaited Kantara Chapter 1. Releasing on 2 October, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to Shetty's hit 2022 film. The film is set for a blockbuster opening in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has so far sold more than 4 lakh tickets across India in all languages.

The film will release in 8 languages, including Spanish, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Bengali. It will be available in standard 2D and IMAX (4D) formats.

Kantara Chapter 1 has registered an impressive start at the box office with strong advance bookings for Day 1. It grossed ₹13.07 crore ( ₹130.69 million) nationwide through advance sales, selling a total of 4.75 lakh (4,75,785) tickets across 12,511 shows.

This includes the Kannada version, which contributed the highest to the advance booking revenue with ₹7.88 crore from 2,28,947 tickets, followed by Hindi 2D with ₹2.10 crore from 69,512 tickets and Telugu with ₹1.31 crore from 68,938 tickets. Tamil and Malayalam also added significantly, bringing in ₹74.67 lakh and ₹1 crore, respectively. Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema made smaller but noteworthy contributions.

Considering the blocked seat, Kantara Chapter 1 is targeting an opening business of ₹20.83 crore at the ticket window tomorrow.

Kantara Chapter 1 buzz across states The Rishab Shetty film has witnessed strong advance booking trends across several states ahead of release.

Karnataka is leading by a wide margin with ₹7.45 crore gross ( ₹9.67 crore including block seats) at 42% real occupancy, Kerala is at ₹1.09 crore ( ₹1.89 crore with block seats).

Maharashtra stands at ₹1.08 crore ( ₹2.04 crore with block seats).

Tamil Nadu also showed a good response with ₹75.75 lakh ( ₹1.35 crore with block seats), while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed ₹91.07 lakh ( ₹1.93 crore with block seats) and ₹27.12 lakh ( ₹55.97 lakh with block seats), respectively.

Delhi, West Bengal, Odisha, and Rajasthan brought in smaller but notable numbers, while states like Assam, Himachal Pradesh, and Haryana recorded comparatively lower advance sales. Interestingly, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands stood out with a 45% occupancy owing to limited shows.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Written and directed by Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

The prequel story is expected to explore the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the mythological lore, serving as the history behind the first film released in 2022.

Previously, the trailer of the film focused on a child's character, who wants to know about the mystery behind his father's disappearance. It then sheds light on the backstory of "a legend."