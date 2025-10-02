Kantara Chapter 1 audience review: Rishab Shetty's mythological film gives 'chills,' ‘Hollywood level VFX’ thrills fans

Kantara Chapter 1, the Sandalwood movie starring Rishab Shetty hit the silver screen on October 2, on the occasion of Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti holiday. Set for a blockbuster response amid the hype, the period mythological action drama features a runtime of 168 minutes.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner Hombale Films, the film was made on massive budget of ₹125 crore. Directed by Rishab Shetty, a prequel to 2022 Kantara, it was majorly filmed in Kundapura village.

Kantara Chapter 1 first audience review A user wrote, “The soul of the film lies in the 2nd half. Rishab Shetty attempts some Bahubali kind sequences in the first half of #KantaraChapter1 which personally didn’t work for me. The film tested my patience in the 1st half. But in the second half, when everything culminates, it was worth the wait. Double Dhamaka goosebump moments in the 2nd half."

Another user stated, “First half gave me full chills The visuals, the music, the BGM next level The story is deep, rooted in something powerful feels like I’m watching a legend unfold. Hollywood level vfx till interval.”

A third comment read, "#KantaraChapter1 is a deep dive into the back story which shows the history….amazing cinematography, VFX and Atmos mixing. The screenplay is lengthy and feels lagging at times even with some comedic moments…. The second half is where all the excitement and adrenaline starts pumping. The climax sequence is raw with the divine atmospheric BGM and an intense performance from @shetty_rishab…. Movie has many dark scenes which makes it best experienced in a 4K laser screen with good brightness."

A fourth user remarked, “Kantara Chapter 1 is a cinematic experience that blends myth, culture, and raw storytelling into a visually arresting spectacle. From its atmospheric world-building to Rishab Shetty’s commanding direction, every frame feels purposeful and immersive. The film doesn’t just entertain it captivates."

A fifth user said, “#KantaraChapter1 is a veritable mélange, lighthearted banter and romance in the first half, only to metamorphose into a crescendo of exhilarating intensity in the climax. A spectacle eminently deserving of the big screen!”

Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1 Box Office Collection Day 1 Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel predicted Kantara Chapter 1 box office performance on its opening day and in a post on X stated, “Day 1: ₹12–15 Cr Nett. The film is releasing on a national holiday, so if reviews and word of mouth are positive, it has an outside chance of touching ₹18–20 Cr. Since the advance bookings are hugely underwhelming in Hindi, ₹12 Cr+ looks practical.”

Kantara Chapter 1 star cast Alongside lead actors Rishab Shetty, the movie features Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, Pramod Shetty, Rakesh Poojari, Prakash Thuminad, Deepak Rai Panaje, Hariprashanth M G, Shaneel Gautham, Naveen Bondel and Gulshan Devaiah in pivotal roles.

More about Kantara Chapter 1 Set in pre-colonial coastal Karnataka, the film explores the themes of regional folklore, spirituality and action. Centred on the ancient roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual and the mythological lore, it delves on the saga of man's relationship with nature and the divine. Rishab Shetty, in the role of a Naga Sadhu, is portrayed with superhuman powers. The film is available in standard, IMAX, D-Box, ICE, 4DX, Dolby Cinema and EPIQ formats.