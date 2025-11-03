Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 33: Rishab Shetty's film easily crosses ₹610 crore, mints this much

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 has continued its impressive box office journey into its fifth week and has easily crossed the milestone of ₹600 crore.

Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 Day 33 Box Office Collection According to the box office tracker Sacnilk, the film's cumulative total is now an estimated ₹611.46 crore worldwide by Day 33. Despite a natural slowdown, the mythological epic remains a dominant force across multiple languages, reaffirming Hombale Films’ position as a major player in Indian cinema.

According to early estimates, the film earned around ₹0.66 crore on its fifth Monday, following a steady fifth weekend that saw ₹1.85 crore on Friday, ₹3.6 crore on Saturday, and ₹3.65 crore on Sunday. The overall Week 4 collection stood at ₹37.6 crore — a dip of just over 52% from the previous week but still a solid hold for a film in its fourth frame.

Theatre occupancy region wise for Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 In terms of language-wise contribution, the Hindi version continues to outperform expectations, adding ₹2.05 crore on Sunday alone, while the Kannada version remains the backbone of the film’s success.

Regional data shows a modest but loyal audience turnout across Karnataka, with notable occupancy in Raichur (25%), Kundapura (19.67%), and Shivamogga (16%), while Bengaluru theatres reported around 9% overall occupancy.

More about the film Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara: A Legend – Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, which became a cultural phenomenon for its blend of folklore, mysticism, and raw storytelling rooted in coastal Karnataka’s traditions.

Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the Hombale Films banner, the new film expands on the spiritual and ancestral conflicts that defined the first instalment, taking the mythology further back in time.

Starring Shetty alongside Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah, the film has been praised for its scale, intricate world-building, and authentic representation of ritualistic traditions.