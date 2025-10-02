Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live: Rishab Shetty's film predicted to open with ₹50 cr+ worldwide

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 Live: Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated prequel to his hit 2022 release is here. Kantara Chapter 1 finally arrived in theatres on Thursday. Written and directed by Shetty, the film is released in eight languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Malayalam, English and Spanish.

The film is available in standard 2D and IMAX (4D) formats.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 is likely to open with more than ₹50 crore worldwide.

Kantara Chapter 1 Advance Booking trends On Wednesday, the tracker reported that Kantara Chapter 1 sold more than 4 lakh tickets across India in all languages.

The film showed strong trends in terms of advance bookings for Day 1. It grossed ₹13.07 crore ( ₹130.69 million) nationwide via advance ticket sale. A day ahead of its release, the film sold a total of 4.75 lakh (4,75,785) tickets across 12,511 shows.

The Kannada version led the advance booking collections, contributing ₹7.88 crore from 2,28,947 tickets, followed by Hindi 2D with ₹2.10 crore from 69,512 tickets and Telugu with ₹1.31 crore from 68,938 tickets. Tamil and Malayalam versions also added significantly, earning ₹74.67 lakh and ₹1 crore, respectively.

Premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby Cinema brought in smaller but notable revenues. With blocked seats included, Kantara: Chapter 1 was estimated to have achieved an opening business of ₹20.83 crore at the box office on day 1.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1 So far, Sacnilk reported that Kantara Chapter 1 raked in ₹15.17 crore net in India. This is the live data from the website, only based on the morning shows across India, and subject to changes.

The final figure will be out after the night shows.

Meanwhile, several visuals from theatres across the nation have surfaced online. In visuals from Bengaluru, a cinema hall was seen decked up with flowers, decorations and posters of the film.

Another picture showed a long cut-out of Shetty's character, completely decorated with floral garlands.

Going by early reviews of the film on X, formerly Twitter, Kantara Chapter 1 has received a positive response from the audience.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Besides Shetty, the film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

The film released on Vijayadashami, clashing with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the ticket window.