Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 1: Rishab Shetty's film hits ₹60 cr mark in opening day, beats Chhaava

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 1: Rishab Shetty's highly anticipated film, Kantara Chapter 1, is off to a flying start at the box office. The film, as predicted, has managed to cross the ₹50 crore mark in India so far. With its opening day business, it has managed to surpass the opening day collections of 2025 hits like Chhaava ( ₹31 crore) and Saiyaara ( ₹22 crore).

Kantara Chapter 1 box office collection day 1 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 has raked in ₹60 crore net in India on day 1.

While these are early estimates from the website, the film is now heading towards the opening day collections of Rajinikanth's Coolie ( ₹65 crore).

Kantara Chapter 1 Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to Shetty's hit 2022 film, Kantara.

Besides Shetty, the film also stars Jayaram, Rukmini Vasanth, and Gulshan Devaiah in key roles.

It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under Hombale Films.

Released on Vijayadashami, the film is clashing with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari at the ticket window.

Also Read | Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Advance Booking Day 1: Film way behind Kantara 1

Apart from the original Kannada language, Kantara Chapter 1 is also released in dubbed versions of Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Kantara Chapter 1 opening day shows On its opening day, Kantara: Chapter-1 (2D) recorded an impressive 88.13% occupancy among the Kannada audience. The film drew massive footfalls throughout the day, with morning shows registering 73.56% occupancy. The occupancy rose sharply to 96.14% in the afternoon and remained strong at 90.78% in the evening shows, followed by 92.04% during night shows.

In the Kannada-speaking region, Bengaluru led the pack with 1,021 shows and 90.25% occupancy, followed by Mysuru with 116 shows at 95.25% and Mumbai with 108 shows at 57.25%. Smaller regions like Shivamogga (99.25%), Kundapura (99%), Tumakuru (93.75%), and Manipal (95.75%) also reported near-houseful runs.

On the other hand, the Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 witnessed an overall 29.84% occupancy on Thursday. The film’s morning shows started on a modest note with 18.36%, but momentum picked up in the later slots—33.35% in the afternoon, 34.62% in the evening, and 33.03% at night.

The Rishab Shetty-starrer saw its highest screenings in the Delhi NCR region with 1,295 shows, followed by Mumbai with 912 shows and Ahmedabad with 684 shows. Other key contributors included Pune (446 shows), Surat (420 shows), and Lucknow (236 shows). Notably, smaller regions like Bengaluru (71.50% occupancy) and Hyderabad (71%) recorded the highest occupancy due to fewer shows.