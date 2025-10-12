Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rishab Shetty’s film beats Rajinikanth's Jailer, Aamir Khan's Dangal

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 10: Rishab Shetty's latest release, Kantara Chapter 1, continues its winning streak. Not just at the international box office, the film has shattered multiple records in India as well. In the latest, the film surpassed the domestic collections of blockbusters like Rajinikanth's Jailer and Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Kantara Chapter 1 will soon join the ₹400 crore club in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 10 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 raked in ₹37 crore net in India on day 10. It takes the total domestic collection (net) to ₹396.65 crore now.

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Jailer, Dangal With this, Kantara Chapter 1 has outearned box office biggies from North and South-- Dangal and Jailer. Going by the tracker, Jailer's lifetime India net collection stands at ₹ 348.55 crore. On the other hand, Dangal's lifetime India net collection is ₹387.38 crore in all languages.

Kantara Chapter 1 continues its strong run at the box office in India across languages.

Released on 2 October, the film was released in 8 languages, including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Kantara shows across India On Saturday, the Kannada version of Shetty's film led the way with an overall 71.39% occupancy, followed by Tamil at 53.07%, Malayalam at 52.40%, Telugu at 43.36%, and Hindi at 32.84%.

Looking at region wise shows, the Kannada version saw the highest number of screenings with 957 shows in Bengaluru at 72% occupancy.

The Telugu version drew the highest number of shows in Hyderabad (469) at 47.25%.

Among the Hindi audience, Delhi NCR and Mumbai recorded the highest number of shows (796, 737 shows respectively). In terms of occupancy, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad stood out. Chennai, Mahbubnagar, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad also recorded a high occupancy rate due to limited shows.