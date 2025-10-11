Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office collection day 10: Rishab Shetty's movie storms past Saiyaara's lifetime collection

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office collection day 10: Rishab Shetty's movie has been making waves at the Box Office since its release. Not only did Kantara Chapter 1 witness a bumper opening, it has now stormed past Saiyaara's earnings.

Kantara Chapter 1 earned a whopping ₹381.21 crore, India net on Saturday, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the Rishab Shetty movie has surpassed Saiyaara’s lifetime collection of ₹329.2 crore — achieved over a 46-day theatrical run — in just 10 days.

Kantara Chapter 1 collection: How much did the movie earn on Day 10? Kantara Chapter 1 minted a total of ₹21.56 crore on Saturday, Day 10. Although the figure is low when compared to the movie's earnings on previous days, the Rishab Shetty directorial has already earned its spot as the highest grosser worldwide.

Here's a glimpse at Kanatara Chapter 1's day-wise earnings:

Day 5 [1st Monday] - ₹31.5 Cr

Day 6 [1st Tuesday]- ₹34.25 Cr

Day 7 [1st Wednesday] - ₹25.25 Cr

Day 8 [2nd Thursday] - ₹21.15 Cr

Day 9 [2nd Friday] - ₹22.25 Cr

Day 10 [2nd Saturday] - ₹21.56 Cr (as per early estimates)

Kantara ‘difficult’ story? Rishab Shetty says… Speaking about Kantara Chapter 1's roaring success, director Rishab Shetty said the ‘credit for the movie’s success' goes to the team. Shetty has written, directed and even acted in the movie.

Asked whether conflicts ever arise between his roles as a director and an actor, Rishab told ANI, "Conflicts don't really happen, but finding common dates to work both as a director and an actor can be quite challenging."

Shetty also shared: "Writing stories like Kantara is difficult. The writing process for it is really tough. Bringing such elements into our film really becomes difficult for us..."

About Kantara Chapter 1 Written and directed by Rishab Shetty – Kantara Chapter 1 – takes back the audience to pre-colonial coastal Karnataka. It features Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles.

New Delhi, Oct 8 (ANI): Actor Gulshan Devaiah speaks during a press conference, in New Delhi on Wednesday. Kantara: Chapter 1 actor-director Rishab Shetty, actor Jayaram and others also present. (ANI Photo/Atul Kumar Yadav)

The film serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, taking place nearly a thousand years earlier. Kantara delves into themes of land, identity, tradition, faith, class conflict, and justice, all viewed through South Indian folklore.

Movie critics and netizens have lauded the Rishab Shetty movie's world-building, impressive visuals, and grounded storytelling, with many considering it a landmark in Kannada cinema.