Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rishab Shetty’s film beats Baahubali The Beginning, Salaar

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12: Rishab Shetty's film Kantara Chapter 1 continues its winning streak as it has hit yet another milestone. Despite witnessing the Monday slump, the film has managed to cross the ₹450 crore mark in India. With this, the film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Prabhas' hit films-- Baahubali: The Beginning and Salaar at the domestic box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 12 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 raked in ₹13.50 crore net in India on day 12. The film saw about a 66.04% dip in its earnings when compared to the previous day.

On its second Sunday, the film earned ₹39.75 crore [Ka: 12 crore; Te: 4.85 crore; Hi: 14.25 crore; Ta: 5.4 crore; Mal: 3.25 crore].

With this, the total business made by Shetty's film in India is ₹451.90 crore net.

Kantara Chapter 1 beats Baahubali: The Beginning, Salaar Kantara Chapter 1 is the 12th biggest hit of the Indian film industry. It is now ahead of blockbuster films like Baahubali: The Beginning ( ₹421 crore net), Salaar ( ₹406.45 crore net) and Avatar: The Way of Water ( ₹391.4 crore net) at the Indian box office, reported the website.

Kantara Chapter 1 Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The film is set nearly a thousand years before the original’s events.

It explores the ancient roots of the Buta Kola ritual and the lore and history, which was the highlight in the first film released in 2022.

The film was released in eight languages in India.

Kantara Chapter 1 records lowest occupancy in Hindi On Monday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 34.86% among the Kannada occupancy. While the Telugu Occupancy stood at 18.18% on the same day, the Tamil version saw 21.53% occupancy. In Malayalam, Kantara Chapter 1 recorded 18.65% occupancy on 13 October.

The lowest turnout was for the Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 with 11.19% occupancy on its second Monday. Delhi NCR region held the highest number of screenings for the film (950 shows), followed by Mumbai with 804 shows and Ahmedabad with 513 shows.

FAQs:

When did Kantara Chapter 1 release?

October 2

Who is in Kantara chapter 1 cast?

Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, and Jayaram in key roles,

Who produced Kantara chapter 1?