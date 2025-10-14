Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rishab Shetty’s film inches closer to ₹500 crore mark in India

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 continues its impressive box office run, moving steadily towards the ₹500 crore milestone in India. Despite the expected Monday slowdown, the film has managed to cross ₹450 crore domestically. With this feat, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Prabhas’ blockbuster hits, Baahubali: The Beginning and Salaar, at the Indian box office.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 collected ₹4.64 crore net from its morning and afternoon shows. The film witnessed a 66.04% drop in earnings compared to the previous day. Final figures will be updated later once the night show numbers are reported.
On Tuesday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 19.60% in the Kannada version. The Telugu version reported 14.61% occupancy, while the Tamil version recorded 18.01%. In Malayalam, the film saw 10.69% occupancy on October 13.
The Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 registered a 16.66% occupancy on its second Tuesday.
Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the 12th highest-grossing Indian film ever. It is now ahead of major blockbusters such as Baahubali: The Beginning ( ₹421 crore net), Salaar ( ₹406.45 crore net), and Avatar: The Way of Water ( ₹391.4 crore net) in terms of domestic box office earnings, as per the report.
Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Set nearly a thousand years before the original, the film delves into the ancient origins of the Buta Kola ritual, exploring the mythology and history that formed the core of the first film.
The film was released in eight languages across India.
Rishab Shetty's film is winning hearts internationally as well. The film crossed ₹600 crore mark worldwide within just 12 days of its release. The mythological action-thriller, which opened globally on October 2, 2025, has earned ₹438 crore in India and is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.
