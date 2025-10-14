Subscribe

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rishab Shetty’s film inches closer to ₹500 crore mark in India

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara.

Anjali Thakur
Updated14 Oct 2025, 05:37 PM IST
The October to December quarter has begun on an underwhelming note with Dharma Productions' Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Kannada film Kantara.

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 continues its impressive box office run, moving steadily towards the 500 crore milestone in India. Despite the expected Monday slowdown, the film has managed to cross 450 crore domestically. With this feat, it has surpassed the lifetime collections of Prabhas’ blockbuster hits, Baahubali: The Beginning and Salaar, at the Indian box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 collected 4.64 crore net from its morning and afternoon shows. The film witnessed a 66.04% drop in earnings compared to the previous day. Final figures will be updated later once the night show numbers are reported.

Kantara Chapter 1 occupancy

On Tuesday, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 19.60% in the Kannada version. The Telugu version reported 14.61% occupancy, while the Tamil version recorded 18.01%. In Malayalam, the film saw 10.69% occupancy on October 13.

The Hindi version of Kantara Chapter 1 registered a 16.66% occupancy on its second Tuesday.

Kantara Chapter 1 surpasses Baahubali: The Beginning

Kantara Chapter 1 has emerged as the 12th highest-grossing Indian film ever. It is now ahead of major blockbusters such as Baahubali: The Beginning ( 421 crore net), Salaar ( 406.45 crore net), and Avatar: The Way of Water ( 391.4 crore net) in terms of domestic box office earnings, as per the report.

About Kantara Chapter 1

Written and directed by Rishab Shetty, Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Set nearly a thousand years before the original, the film delves into the ancient origins of the Buta Kola ritual, exploring the mythology and history that formed the core of the first film.

The film was released in eight languages across India.

Kantara Chapter 1 Global box office collection

Rishab Shetty's film is winning hearts internationally as well. The film crossed 600 crore mark worldwide within just 12 days of its release. The mythological action-thriller, which opened globally on October 2, 2025, has earned 438 crore in India and is now the second-highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

 
 
