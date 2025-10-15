Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Rishab Shetty-starrer beats lifetime collection of Salman Khan's Tiger 3

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13: Actor-director Rishab Shetty's film, Kantara Chapter 1, is now heading towards the ₹500 crore mark in India. With its recent earnings, the film has surpassed the lifetime collections of actor Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 13 According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, Kantara Chapter 1 maintained its grip at the box office despite a fall over the weekdays, raking in ₹13.50 crore net in India on day 13.

The total collection made by Rishab Shetty's film is ₹465.25 crore net in India so far.

The film has now crossed the lifetime worldwide collection of actor Vijay's film, The GOAT, which minted ₹457 crore worldwide. On the other hand, Tiger 3 grossed ₹464 crore as its lifetime collection at the global box office.

Kantara Chapter 1 box office recap Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters of the year. The film opened to massive numbers, raking in ₹61.85 crore on Day 1 across all languages, with strong contributions from Kannada, Hindi, and Telugu markets. Despite a slight dip on its second day, the collections surged over the weekend, touching ₹63 crore on first Sunday.

By the end of its first week, Kantara minted a staggering ₹337.40 crore net in India, powered by word-of-mouth and pan-India appeal. The film continues its winning streak into the second week as it is heading towards a new milestone now.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi shows record uptick in occupancy On Tuesday, Kantara Chapter 1 maintained steady footfalls across regions. The film recorded an overall 29.18% occupancy in Kannada, continuing to perform best in its home state. The Hindi version also showed consistent traction with 26.16% occupancy, while Tamil and Telugu versions registered 20.28% and 16.22%, respectively. Meanwhile, the Malayalam version saw a decent 14.43% occupancy in theatres.

Kantara Chapter 1 is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. It serves as the prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. Set nearly a thousand years before the original film, the new chapter takes the audience into the origins of the Buta Kola ritual. It touches upon mythology and history that formed the core of the film.

Shetty's film recently crossed the ₹600 crore mark worldwide

The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram.